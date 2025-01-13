Handball in Poland prospered under the leadership of Kraśnicki, with many of the national teams’ best results achieved; the organising of several major events, including the Men’s EHF EURO 2016; and the professionalisation of the domestic league occurring during his time as Federation President.

The Poland men’s team celebrated three of their five medals during Kraśnicki’s presidency, while the women’s side reached the World Championship semi-finals twice. Alongside the Men’s EHF EURO 2016, Poland hosted three international Younger Age Category tournaments and co-hosted the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship with Sweden. Kraśnicki was the first Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the ORLEN Superliga.

Outside of handball, Kraśnicki was a former member of the Executive Committee of the Association of the European Olympic Committees, a European representative on the Executive Council of the World Association of National Olympic Committees, and a member of the Foundation Council of the World Anti-Doping Agency. Furthermore, he was a member on numerous international commissions surrounding the Olympic movement, including the Commission for Sport and the Environment, the Commission for the Athletes’ Environment and the Commission for Gender Equality in Sport.

Kraśnicki was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta. In December, he was made an Honorary Member of the EHF.

“Under the leadership of Andrzej Kraśnicki, Polish handball has benefitted significantly — not only by improving structures and its performance, but also on the international level. The EHF EURO 2016 has brought a new dimension when it came to promotion and activation of fans; the European Games 2023, with beach handball as part of the programme, were another highlight,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer on that occasion.

His achievements toward the Polish and international Olympic movement and the development of fair competition in sport earned Kraśnicki an honorary doctorate at the Academy of Physical Education in Wrocław. He was also named honorary professor at the Warsaw School of Management.

Kraśnicki was a player on the youth and junior handball national teams, then continued as an official, starting as President of the Poznan Club.

The EHF offers sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Kraśnicki, as well as the Polish handball community and beyond.