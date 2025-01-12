Amazing 19 saves for Tsiknaki as PAOK makes a sensational run

The biggest surprise of the weekend that is now behind us is related to last season’s runner up MSK Iuventa Michalovce. Slovakian team lost by eight goals (30:22) against Greek A.C. PAOK in Thessaloniki. Greek goalkeeper, Emmanouela Styliani Tsiknaki was the superhero of the match grabbing 19 saves stopping over 46% of shots heading her way.

Another former runner up Malaga Costa del Sol surprisingly was not able to open the gap at home against Icelandic Valur, and it could have been even worse for the home team with Valur heading into the break with a two-goal lead (13:15). However, 18-year-old center back Marta Regordán Silva managed to equalize 25 seconds before the end (25:25). Second leg is scheduled for next week.

Galyachanka Lviv and Haukar played a double-header in Iceland. Despite the fact Ukrainian right back Milana Shukal helped her team with 10 goals, Lviv suffered a 24:26 defeat. Haukar managed to reach the second win on Sunday with Sara Sif Helgadottir stopping 52,94% shots helping her team become the first quarter-finalist of the season following a 50:46 win on aggregate.

The match between O.F.N. Ionias and JuRo Unirek VZV closed an exciting week in the EHF European Cup Women. Home team secured a comfortable 34:21 win in Korydallos.

Same result, different scenario

Amazing comeback from Caja Rural Aula Valladolid in Poland. Spanish representatives were five goals down in the first half later celebrating a 34:33 away win against Polish MKS Urbis Gniezno. Valladolid’ right back, Maria Prito O’Mullony was the top scorer with 10 goals.

We have seen the same result (33:34) in Madeira, with the Portuguese Madeira Andebol SAD losing to Czech team Hazena Kynzvart. Hosts were five goals down before the break climbing back into this one in the second half, and coming only an inch away from the draw in the end. With that, Hazena Kynzvart are now just one step away from their new competition record (Last 8).