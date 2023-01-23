Grit, courage and determination bring Neagu to 1,000-goal milestone

Only two months earlier at the Women’s EHF EURO 2022, the spotlight had also been on Neagu when she became the first player, female or male, to score 300 goals at the European Championship.

The three-time top goal scorer in the European premium competition is now on 1,000 goals – 45 less than Radicevic and 16 shy of Görbicz, with at least four games still to be played by CSM Bucuresti this season.

“My career has been plagued with injuries, I missed nearly two years in 2011 and 2012 due to a shoulder injury, while also facing spells on the sidelines after knee injuries in 2013 and 2019. Then, in 2020, the pandemic struck. So, all in all, I have played more or less nine complete seasons in the competition,” adds Neagu.

“This makes this performance even greater, even tougher to achieve, but, once again, I want to emphasize that the success of the team matters more than individual awards or performances.”

Since her emergence on the big stage in the mid-2000s, Neagu has been earmarked as one of the next stars of women’s handball and she has delivered some vintage performances throughout the years.

Take, for instance, the 2020/21 season for CSM, where she scored in double digits in six games. Or the previous season, 2019/20, when Neagu delivered two otherworldly performances in just under a week, to score 14 goals in consecutive matches against Metz Handball and Vipers Kristiansand.

“There are many instant memories from the Champions League, playing for some great teams in my career. But what I love most is that I came back even stronger after every injury I had and those were not some easy injuries that could be fixed,” Neagu says.

“There were grueling times, but if I must highlight something, it is the ability to come back and be in a good form after big challenges.”

The left back has four seasons with over 100 goals in the European premium competition.