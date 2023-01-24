European sides take seven quarter-final spots 

Destination: Stockholm, Sweden

Co-hosts Sweden will be counting on continued support in their push to become simultaneous World and EHF EURO champions when they take to court in the Tele2 Arena in their nation’s capital. Thus far the Swedes have been most impressive in how they have used and rotated their roaster. Head coach, Glenn Solberg, opting to rest top performers for the following game, so if you finished as top scorer or player of the match the odds were, you wouldn’t feature in the next game. Hampus Wanne’s nine goals against Hungary saw him rested against Iceland where Lukas Pellas (picture below) took over on the wing becoming top scorer against the Nordic side with eight. So, it is ‘so far so good’ for Sweden finishing top with a maximum of 10 points in the main round group II.

Hungary had to sit nervously and watch Sweden vs Portugal but joy erupted in the team hotel after the Swedes’ +2 win confirmed their spot in the quarter-final. The Hungarians were level on points with Iceland but having beaten them in the direct head-to-head, the six points were enough for them to progress from group II.



In their final group outing, Hungary had a fairly easy run out against Cape Verde winning 40:32. Their star of the tournament so far is Miklós Rosta who has netted 28 goals at an impressive 76%, the 23-year-old Szeged shooter is finding himself at the forefront of the Hungarian’s endeavours and will be key once the side takes to the court for their quarter-final clash. Egon Hanusz is a player who is proving also hugely effective in terms of proving this side with assists, the 25-year-old playmaker has 25 so far and has been raising a lot of eyebrows.

The current world title holders Denmark, had to pass a familiar foe in their final main round IV match in Egypt. The Danes had an epic quarter-final clash against the then-hosts of the world championship back in 2021; Mikkel Hansen & Co went right down to the wire and took a win after a penalty shootout. This time, however, the Danish side had an easier time out winning 30:25 (17:12) sealing the top spot in group IV.

Fans have been dazzled by Denmark’s trio in their backcourt with Simon Pytlick, Mikkel Hansen and Mathias Gidsel. The quick-thinking Hansen with the tricky Pytlick and Gidsel on either side of him is proving a lot to handle for each team they have faced thus far.

Sweden, Denmark and Hungary now travel to Sweden's capital, Stockholm, for the quarter-finals. Co-hosts Sweden will face Egypt, while Denmark will clash with Hungary - notably, they were the last team to beat them in a World Championship, back in the last 16 in France 2017.