From “big middle defender” to attacking specialist

Grøndahl became completely focused on attack upon graduating to open-age handball, when he realised that, at 183cm, he was considered on the smaller side.

“It was maybe my first year as a senior, because that’s when I realised I was really much smaller than the other guys I faced, because I was a young guy who came up early in the top division,” reflects Grøndahl. At his home club, Vestre Bærum, Grøndahl laughs when sharing that he was “a big middle defender.”

“I also was playing a little bit 5-1, so I had a lot more responsibility when I was younger, but then I realised I was a bit smaller than the other guys, and after a bit of time, then we realised that OK, attack — that's my main focus.”

Grøndahl’s concentration on attack naturally did not come about purely due to his size — offence was also his strength.

“In Norway, we have this national series when you become 16 years old, I think, and that's the time when we were supposed to face the really good teams all around Norway, not just our area. Then we were like, OK, now this is going to be really tough. We are facing the best of the best in Norway. This is going to be tough. But we did really well. We had a lot of good attacking play and also defensive play and that's when I realised, ‘wow, these crazy thoughts that I have in my head are working against the best in Norway.’ And that's when I kind of started to just build on that even more.”

Speaking of being considered a smaller player, who has weapons like speed and footwork — which means that Grøndahl fits the ideal when it comes to the way handball has been developing — the centre back finds that the timing is perfect.



“For me it was really perfect, to come into this handball period, because I'm not the biggest and I'm not, like we talked about before, the defensive player of the season, so that makes it even more interesting to see that handball is developing in a way where it's so much more tempo.

“There are a lot of really, really good attacking players, which makes it hard for the defence, because the players are just really good. It feels like every team is now looking for a way to go one-on-one in the best possible conditions for the attacking player. And there are so many different ways of doing this. You have seen a lot of teams play with four back-court players, and you have also seen a lot of teams using the pivot just to screen away the helping defender, so suddenly you have a middle defender playing one-on-one against, for example, Mathias Gidsel or me, and have no way.”