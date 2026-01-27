Live blog: Switzerland leading Iceland in Tuesday opener
It's the penultimate day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round, and in Malmö, four teams start the day with four points. With the race for the semi-finals hotting up, who will end the night in pole position?
We know we have a good opponent, so we just want to fight for every goal, for every defensive action, and just get the best result, and hopefully win. We saw in all games so far that we are ready to compete at this level, and ready to compete against the best teams.
It will be important to do it again, to bring the same energy, same energy in the defence, helping the goalkeepers.
It’s the ultimate proof that this main round has just been crazy. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for us. One day, you are out, the next day, you can still play for something, the next day you are out, and then you end up, before the last game, telling yourself that you can still make it the 5/6 game. Every team has been like that, I think, like France and Norway as well. It’s really important for us that we finish well.