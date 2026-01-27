Live blog: Switzerland leading Iceland in Tuesday opener

Live blog: Switzerland leading Iceland in Tuesday opener

27 January 2026, 12:00

It's the penultimate day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round, and in Malmö, four teams start the day with four points. With the race for the semi-finals hotting up, who will end the night in pole position?

Tuesday 27 January

We know we have a good opponent, so we just want to fight for every goal, for every defensive action, and just get the best result, and hopefully win. We saw in all games so far that we are ready to compete at this level, and ready to compete against the best teams.
Samuel Zehnder
Left wing, Switzerland
It will be important to do it again, to bring the same energy, same energy in the defence, helping the goalkeepers.
Haukur Þrastarson
Centre back, Iceland

14:30

It's an hour until throw-off and here's the stat of the day. Hungary's Richárd Bodó shoots from a further distance than anyone else in the tournament, more than nine metres from the goal. So look out for those long-range shots tonight.

14:00

Another player replacement announcement, from Switzerland. Goalkeeper Mathieu Seravalli is ill, so Andy Schmid has drafted in HC Kriens-Luzern goalkeeper Jannis Scheidiger to back up Nikola Portner tonight. Seravalli's illness is a blow for Switzerland as he's been extremely solid, saving 17 of the 45 shots he's faced - making him actually the best-performing goalkeeper on save efficiency (38 per cent).

 

13:30

Sweden have announced the arrival of left back Edwin Aspenbäck as an backup for Lukas Sandell and Albin Lagergren - although that doesn't necessarily mean he'll play against Hungary tonight.

 

 

13:00

Every day the teams which played the previous night hold media calls - a chance to assess what happened and look ahead. Portugal have had a real up-and-down tournament, and left back Salvador Salvador knows it. But he is still optimistic about the last game tomorrow.

It’s the ultimate proof that this main round has just been crazy. It has been a rollercoaster of emotions for us. One day, you are out, the next day, you can still play for something, the next day you are out, and then you end up, before the last game, telling yourself that you can still make it the 5/6 game. Every team has been like that, I think, like France and Norway as well. It’s really important for us that we finish well.
Salvador Salvador
Left back, Portugal

12:30

Three more important games await us today in Malmö, where four teams enter round 3 on four points. Iceland will want to consolidate their position after beating Sweden; Sweden know a win against Hungary is important; and Slovenia and Croatia meet in what should be a great Balkan clash. Here's the day preview for all the important facts and stats!

EHF EURO

Fiery derby as crunch time arrives in Malmö

Main round 3 for group II sees Switzerland play Iceland, Croatia meet Slovenia and Hungary take on Sweden

yesterday

12:00

It was another epic evening of handball in Herning - a draw, an upset, and a semi-final booked. 'The Spin' has the lowdown on all the action, so start off your handball day with the latest episode!

