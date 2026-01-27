14:30

It's an hour until throw-off and here's the stat of the day. Hungary's Richárd Bodó shoots from a further distance than anyone else in the tournament, more than nine metres from the goal. So look out for those long-range shots tonight.

14:00

Another player replacement announcement, from Switzerland. Goalkeeper Mathieu Seravalli is ill, so Andy Schmid has drafted in HC Kriens-Luzern goalkeeper Jannis Scheidiger to back up Nikola Portner tonight. Seravalli's illness is a blow for Switzerland as he's been extremely solid, saving 17 of the 45 shots he's faced - making him actually the best-performing goalkeeper on save efficiency (38 per cent).





13:30

Sweden have announced the arrival of left back Edwin Aspenbäck as an backup for Lukas Sandell and Albin Lagergren - although that doesn't necessarily mean he'll play against Hungary tonight.

13:00

Every day the teams which played the previous night hold media calls - a chance to assess what happened and look ahead. Portugal have had a real up-and-down tournament, and left back Salvador Salvador knows it. But he is still optimistic about the last game tomorrow.