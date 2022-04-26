Gros leads quartet of players in EHF EURO 2022 draw

Gros, Brnovic and Sedloska represent the co-hosts of the EHF EURO 2022, who are organising the first edition of the women’s event to be held in three countries. Slovenia will host the draw event in Ljubljana Castle, where the teams to compete at the EHF EURO will be divided into four groups of four.

Gros will take the stage first, assisting with drawing her balls from pot 3, before Brnovic lends a helping hand for pot 2. Sedloska will assist with the pot 4 draw and Planeta will wrap up the draw as she helps with pot 1.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 will be held on 4–20 November. Slovenia will host group A and B in Ljubljana and Celje, respectively. North Macedonia will host group C in Skopje and group D will play in Podgorica in Montenegro.

The three host nations qualified directly for the final tournament, alongside title holders Norway. The co-hosts already know their groups and therefore their playing locations for the first stage of the final tournament, but not yet their opponents: Slovenia will start in group B, North Macedonia in group C and Montenegro in group D. Also, Hungary have been placed in group A.

The draw, starting Thursday at 17:00 CEST, will be streamed live on EHFTV as well as the EHF EURO Facebook page and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.