Four former winners, six teams, six countries, 6,393 goals

While Metz Handball have already secured their ticket to the finals tournament, three more participants will come out of the exciting quarter-final pairings, which include six teams from six different countries: CSM Bucuresti vs Team Esbjerg, Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs Vipers Kristiansand, and Brest Bretagne Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC.

Here are the competition’s numbers and stats ahead of the quarter-finals:

0 teams from the same country face in the quarter-finals.

0 teams have been part of all seven EHF FINAL4 Women events so far; Györi Audi ETO KC lead the way with six appearances.

1 team has already qualified for the EHF FINAL4 2022: Metz Handball.

1 play-off pairing was identical to one from the 2020/21 season: Metz vs Dortmund, with the French team advancing both times.

1 team managed to win both their play-off matches: Metz.

1 time, Györ have missed the EHF FINAL4 – in 2015; once qualified, Györ missed the final only once – in 2021, losing the semi-final to Brest Bretagne Handball.

1 team have won the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in consecutive years: Györ, who are the only three-times-in-a-row winners (2017, 2018 and 2019).

2 quarter-finalists have not played at an EHF FINAL4 yet: Team Esbjerg and Krim Mercator Ljubljana – though both have been in the quarter-finals before.

3 players can win their sixth EHF Champions League trophy: Katrine Lunde, Heidi Løke, and Nora Mørk.

3 quarter-finalists played at the EHF FINAL4 last season: winners Vipers, Brest, and Györ.

4 former EHF Champions League winners, including all since 2016, are part of the quarter-finals: Vipers Kristiansand, Györ, Krim, and CSM Bucuresti.

4 countries are represented by the seven EHF FINAL4 winners so far: Hungary (4), Montenegro, Romania, and Norway.

4 teams from four countries qualified directly for the quarter-finals: Esbjerg (DEN), CSM (ROU), Györ (HUN), and Vipers (NOR).

4 IHF World Players of the Year, with eight titles in total, are involved in the quarter-finals: Cristina Neagu (CSM/2010, 2015, 2016, 2018), Andrea Lekic (Krim/2013), Heidi Løke (Vipers/2011), and Stine Oftedal (Györ/2019).

6 countries are represented by the seven teams still in the competition: France (two), Hungary, Denmark, Romania, Slovenia, and Norway (one each).

8 matches since the start of the group phase, but none in the play-offs, ended with a draw.

9 years have passed since former two-time champions Krim last reached the quarter-finals, in 2012/13.

11 matches since the start of the group phase, but none in the play-offs, ended with less than 45 goals scored.

11 nations are represented by the EHF Champions League Women winners so far: Denmark, Hungary (six titles each), Austria (four), Slovenia, Montenegro, Norway (two all), North Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one all).

12 different teams have played at the seven EHF FINAL4 events so far: Györ (six times), WHC Vardar (five), Buducnost BEMAX (four), CSM (three), Rostov-Don, Vipers (two all), FC Midtjylland, Dinamo Volgograd, Larvik HK, CSKA, Brest, and Metz (one all).

21 goals was the biggest winning margin in the play-offs: Metz vs Dortmund 62:41.

24 matches so far this season ended with a winning margin of 10 or more goals, including one in the play-offs: Metz vs BV Dortmund 09 Dortmund 32:19.

24 goals was the biggest winning margin since the start of the group phase: Dortmund vs HC Podravka Vegeta 38:14.

26 was the highest number of points for a team in the group phase: Györ won 13 of their 14 matches in group B before losing the last match against Vipers.

29 matches so far this season, but none in the play-offs, ended with 60 or more goals.

39 was the lowest number of goals in a single match this season: Rostov vs FTC 19:20; 48 was the lowest number in the play-offs: FTC vs Krim 26:22.

41 goals scored was Dortmund’s total over two play-off matches.

47 matches so far this season were won by the visiting team, including one in the play-offs, when Metz won at Dortmund.

63 matches so far this season were won by the home team.

69 was the highest number of goals in a single match so far this season, and it happened twice: Györ vs Metz 39:30, and Metz vs Odense Håndbold 38:31; 59 goals was the highest number in the play-offs: Krim vs FTC 33:26.

94 goals make Christina Neagu (CSM) the top scorer so far.

+117 was the goal difference for Györ in the group phase.

314 goals were scored in the six play-off matches for an average of 52.3 per match.

471 goals were scored by Györ in the group phase for an average of 33.6 per match.

6,393 goals were scored in the group phase (6,079) and the play-offs (314) for an average of 54.6 per match.