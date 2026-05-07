Magdeburg — an unstoppable offensive force

23 goals at half-time, 45 at the final whistle, Magdeburg were firing on all cylinders tonight, breaking record after record. First, the one with the most goals in one half, then the most goals scored in a single game. Right from the throw-off, the hosts proved they had no intention of just keeping the advantage gathered in the first leg in Hungary.

No matter who would be on the court, Szeged proved unable to stop the waves of men in black towards their goals. As the game went on, SCM coach Bennett Wiegert chose to open up his bench, without his team showing any sign of slowing down. Over the course of these two games, Magdeburg were clearly a notch too hard to stop for their opponents.