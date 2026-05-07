Magdeburg ready to defend their title in Cologne
The Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 bracket is now complete, after the last quarter-final confrontation concluded on Thursday night — and the fans in Cologne will see the same four teams as in 2025 fighting for the trophy.
After Füchse Berlin, Barça and Aalborg Håndbold booked their ticket to LANXESS Arena on Wednesday night, SC Magdeburg booked their ticket on Thursday by beating OTP Bank - PICK Szeged for the second time. After winning by seven in Hungary, SCM won by eight at home this time, securing another trip to Cologne and the "cathedral of handball".