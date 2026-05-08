“Honestly, not every moment has been fun. The first months of my pregnancy I was sick as hell, I could basically only play games. The rest of it was really fun, and from the birth on, I have just enjoyed every moment,” she recalls.

Her journey back to the court had plenty of ups and downs. While looking at her playing, you might think she has never been away, but for Chloé Valentini, the feeling is a bit different.

“Some days I feel like I am taking 50 steps forward and the next one 10 steps back, and then the next 20 steps forward,” she laughs, still trying to find her feet with her new self.

“But I am very pleased with where I am right now. I am way nicer to myself than I used to be, and even though I still put everything in question, I do it in a nicer way. I take everything day by day a lot more.”