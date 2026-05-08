Valentini: "Every effort I made in training, I had this EHF FINAL4 in mind."
It has been a long journey for Chloé Valentini. In March 2025, the French national player announced that she was pregnant and would step aside from handball. Six months later she gave birth to a healthy little girl, and less than four months after that, in early January, she returned to the court with her club, Metz Handball.
Now, the left wing focuses on the next objective in sight — lifting the trophy at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 on 6/7 June. Metz will meet CSM Bucuresti in the first semi-final in Budapest, followed by Brest Bretagne Handball taking on record and defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC in the other match for a place in the final.