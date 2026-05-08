Defending champions SC Magdeburg, record champions Barça and EHF European League Men 2023 champions Füchse Berlin all return to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on 13/14 June after featuring in last year's final weekend, this time joined by Aalborg Håndbold, back in Cologne for a third time after 2021 and 2024.

There is plenty of history between the sides in Cologne. Barça are playing their eighth consecutive EHF FINAL4 and Magdeburg their fourth. In both 2023 and 2025, the two sides met in the semi-finals with Magdeburg winning by a single goal on both occasions.

Last year, the final was an all-German affair between Magdeburg and Berlin, with Magdeburg lifting their second trophy in Cologne and earning third EHF Champions League title overall.

In 2024, Barça and Aalborg were the finalists, after Aalborg eliminated Magdeburg in the semi-finals. Barça took their 11th Champions League title, winning 31:30 in a thriller.

So whichever semi-final pairings are thrown up by the draw, expect two tight clashes between teams who know each other extremely well.

The match drawn first will not necessarily be the first semi-final played on 13 June. The exact schedule with the order of play will be released at a later date.

TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 draw

Tuesday 12 May, 15:00 CEST

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)

Barça (ESP)

Füchse Berlin (GER)

SC Magdeburg (GER)

Semi-final matches to be played on Saturday 13 June. The third-place match and final will be played on Sunday 14 June. Full details can be found here.

Watch the draw live on the EHF Home of Handball YouTube channel or on EHFTV.