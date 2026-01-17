Group leaders Györ and Brest suffer stunning home defeats
Round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 started with five matches on Saturday — and delivered some surprise results.
First of all, I would like to thank the supporters who came in large numbers to support us. Unfortunately, even their support was not enough. Fatigue was evident in our play, and that was noticeable from the very beginning of the match. We missed many clear chances, had a number of exclusions, and received a red card after Kadovic’s third suspension. In the final phase of the match, we managed to equalise, but we were unable to turn the result in our favour.
We knew it would be a difficult match and we are very pleased to have secured the two points. It was challenging also because of the home crowd, who provided strong support for the home team. We played well in defence and made the right decisions, even when Buducnost came back and equalised towards the end of the match.
We’re happy because we’re back to winning tonight. It was a difficult match and I almost felt a sense of relief at the final whistle because it was very intense. We made quite a few mistakes that could have cost us, because Storhamar never gave up, and I want to highlight the work of their team. We also need to look at what we were missing to really pull away in the second half.
I have mixed feelings about this game: I’m sad and happy at the same time. Happy because we played a good match, but sad because we didn’t get any points. I’m proud of the team, and we’ll take the positive experience with us and try to get points in the next games.
We have often come out on the losing side of close matches like this, but this time we truly believed that we could win, and all the work we put in finally paid off. After Jovana Jovovic received the red card, we closed ranks even more, and when Alicia Toublanc stepped up to take the penalty, everyone knew the match was decided. I’m very proud of the team.
Debrecen absolutely deserved this victory, especially based on their performance in the second half. It’s a strange feeling to lose in the Champions League after 14 months. We knew Debrecen usually play very intense matches, and this game was no different. We missed four or five clear chances that you simply cannot afford at this level, and our defence was not good enough today. We have to admit that they earned this win.
Odense is a very good team and we are of course the underdog here, but we always enter the pitch with believing in victory. Unfortunately we did not win, but we gave it our all.
We win the game with many goals, and our accurate play pays off. We outplayed Sola throughout the game, but especially our keeper, allowing us to make the most of the chances we got.
It was a really tough game. We struggled a lot in defence and we made some mistakes when the game was even and we had the chance to take the lead. But when we needed the saves the most, they came, and when we needed our defence to stay solid and make Brest make mistakes, we did that. That was very important today. I’m really proud of this victory — we needed it.
It’s a bit frustrating. It was a big game with a lot of goals. We didn’t manage to defend the way we wanted to. I think a draw would have been more fair. They put a lot of pace into the game and never let us breathe for 60 minutes. But that’s the Champions League. That’s how it is. We still have some big games ahead of us to go and win in this competition.