Group leaders Györ and Brest suffer stunning home defeats

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
17 January 2026, 22:40

Round 10 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 started with five matches on Saturday — and delivered some surprise results. 

Reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC dropped their first points in the current season, losing against fellow Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler. Group B leaders Brest Bretagne Handball were also defeated at home, by Ikast Håndbold, while Metz Handball, BV Borussia Dortmund and Odense Håndbold all earned victories.

  • after nine straight wins in the current EHF Champions League season, Györ narrowly lost at home, 31:30 to DVSC
  • Brest suffered their second defeat in the current competition, as two goals in the last 10 seconds secured Ikast two points in France
  • 19 saves from Sarah Wachter helped Dortmund to a 25:22 win at Buducnost, as the German side ended their five-match losing run, while Buducnost missed a chance to climb up from the last place in group B
  • after a defeat against Györ last week, Metz got back to winning form, defeating Storhamar in a tight fight, 29:27
  • Odense took the biggest win of the day, comfortably securing a 40:25 away victory at Sola 

GROUP A 

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 22:25 (10:12)

H2H: 3-0-3
Top scorers: Jelena Vukcevic 6/10 (OTP Group Buducnost), Déborah Lassourсe 5/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund)
 
Buducnost's Nikolina Markovic opened the score almost four minutes into the game, and both sides performed better in defence than in attack throughout the match. The first half featured a very close contest, dominated by good goalkeeping, as the home team's Armelle Attingré had a 43 per cent save rate before the break, and Dortmund's Sarah Wachter boasted a 50 per cent efficiency. After trading goals for a long time, the rivals were tied at 10:10 before goals from Kaja Kamp and Dana Bleckmann handed the visitors a two-goal advantage at the break. After the restart, Alieke van Maurik's impact helped to extend the lead to 15:10, and Buducnost's Nada Kadovic received a red card following a third two-minute suspension. However, the home side showed character and drew level at 21:21 with nine minutes to go. But in the crucial minutes, some further saves by Wachter — who had 19 saves at a rate of 46 per cent for the match — helped Dortmund grab an important win.

ZRKB BOR2 22
First of all, I would like to thank the supporters who came in large numbers to support us. Unfortunately, even their support was not enough. Fatigue was evident in our play, and that was noticeable from the very beginning of the match. We missed many clear chances, had a number of exclusions, and received a red card after Kadovic’s third suspension. In the final phase of the match, we managed to equalise, but we were unable to turn the result in our favour.
Itana Grbic
Centre back, OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB BOR2 36
We knew it would be a difficult match and we are very pleased to have secured the two points. It was challenging also because of the home crowd, who provided strong support for the home team. We played well in defence and made the right decisions, even when Buducnost came back and equalised towards the end of the match.
Henk Groener
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 29:27 (17:16)

H2H: 5-1-0
Top scorers: Sarah Bouktit 10/14 (Metz Handball), Malin Aune 7/7 (Storhamar Handball Elite)
 
Playing at home, Metz were seen as favourites, but in the opening half, Storhamar constantly put pressure on their French rivals. It was a very tight contest early in the game, but goals from Malin Aune and Anniken Obaidli handed the visitors an 8:5 lead. However, Metz soon hit back, taking a 11:10 advantage and, powered by Sarah Bouktit, who netted five times before the break, they enjoyed a one-goal advantage at half-time. Bouktit continued to make a crucial impact in the second half, lifting her team to a 22:19 lead. Storhamar's goalkeeper June Krogh, who made 15 saves during the match, helped her team to draw level at 24:24 with 12 minutes to go, but the unstoppable Bouktit propelled another run, this time 4:0, which proved crucial in deciding the outcome for Metz.

Z925286
We’re happy because we’re back to winning tonight. It was a difficult match and I almost felt a sense of relief at the final whistle because it was very intense. We made quite a few mistakes that could have cost us, because Storhamar never gave up, and I want to highlight the work of their team. We also need to look at what we were missing to really pull away in the second half.
Lucie Granier
Right wing, Metz Handball
Z925222
I have mixed feelings about this game: I’m sad and happy at the same time. Happy because we played a good match, but sad because we didn’t get any points. I’m proud of the team, and we’ll take the positive experience with us and try to get points in the next games.
Malin Aune
Right wing, Storhamar Handball Elite

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) 30:31 (16:16)

H2H: 2-0-2
Top scorers: Alicia Toublanc 9/13 (DVSC Schaeffler), Emilie Hovden 7/10 (Györi Audi ETO KC)
 
The all-Hungarian clash was very hard-fought from the opening minutes. Alicia Toublanc, who is Debrecen's leading scorer in the competition, had an early impact and helped her team to a 5:3 lead. Three consecutive goals from Emilie Hovden put Györ in front, and in the 12th minute, the Hungarian heavyweights enjoyed their biggest advantage in the game, 11:7. But then Mirtill Petrus stepped up for Debrecen, and her team did their best to keep up. In the 24th minute, they drew level at 13:13. While Györ pulled in front again, two goals from Nina Szabó helped the visitors equalise before the break. Györ started the second half better, but Debrecen had a 4:0 surge to pull ahead at 22:20. The visitors defended well and extended their lead to 25:22 before Györ levelled midway through the second half. Despite a red card for Jovana Jovovic, Debrecen took the lead again, and although the home side equalised at 29:29, the goals from Konszuéla Hámori and Toublanc gave the visitors a 31:29 advantage that clinched the win.

20260117 ETO DVSC D Celebrate 5
We have often come out on the losing side of close matches like this, but this time we truly believed that we could win, and all the work we put in finally paid off. After Jovana Jovovic received the red card, we closed ranks even more, and when Alicia Toublanc stepped up to take the penalty, everyone knew the match was decided. I’m very proud of the team.
Mirtill Petrus
Left wing, DVSC Schaeffler
20260117 ETO DVSC E Coach
Debrecen absolutely deserved this victory, especially based on their performance in the second half. It’s a strange feeling to lose in the Champions League after 14 months. We knew Debrecen usually play very intense matches, and this game was no different. We missed four or five clear chances that you simply cannot afford at this level, and our defence was not good enough today. We have to admit that they earned this win.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Győri Audi ETO KC:

GROUP B 

Sola HK (NOR) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 25:40 (14:20)

H2H: 0-0-2
Top scorers: Viola Leuchter 8/10, Ragnhild Dahl 8/10 (Odense Håndbold ), Frida Andersen 3/4, Selma Henriksen 3/4, Hanna Ræstad 3/7, Kristiane Knutsen 3/5 (Sola HK)
 
Sola, who had claimed their maiden point in the tournament in the previous round against Krim, came up short against Odense, a much more experienced side at this level. 2:1 in the second minute was the home team's only lead of the match, as the visitors from Denmark quickly grabbed the initiative and started to pull clear. Ragnhild Dahl and Emma Halilcevic spurred a 4:0 run, which handed Odense a 8:4 lead by the 11th minute, and the visitors never looked back. Sola's Rikke Granlund made just two saves in the first half, and while the home side's goalkeeping improved after the break, they were less efficient than Yara ten Holte, who stopped 13 balls for the visitors. In the second half, the Danish team continued to extend their lead, and thanks to their free-flowing attack, ultimately hit the 40-goal mark to celebrate a big win.

20260117 Sola Odense Hans Lie NZ91011
Odense is a very good team and we are of course the underdog here, but we always enter the pitch with believing in victory. Unfortunately we did not win, but we gave it our all.
Kaja Haugseng
Line player, Sola HK
20260117 Sola Odense Hans Lie NZ97506
We win the game with many goals, and our accurate play pays off. We outplayed Sola throughout the game, but especially our keeper, allowing us to make the most of the chances we got.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 35:37 (17:17)

H2H: 1-0-3
Top scorers: Stine Skogrand 10/13 (Ikast Håndbold), Anna Vyakhireva 9/13 (Brest Bretagne Handball)
 
Ikast had a slight advantage early, leading 4:2 and later 7:5. However, a 3:0 run spurred by goals from Juliette Faure gave Brest their first advantage, 8:7, in the 12th minute. Anna Vyakhireva stepped up for the home side, scoring four goals between minutes 21 and 25, but Ikast's attack also worked well, and the teams were tied at 17:17 at half-time. After the break, the sides continued to trade goals, and Brest were the first to open a two-goal lead in the second half, 24:22 in the 40th minute. Thanks to Vyakhireva's effort, the gap soon increased to three, 27:24, but goals from Stine Skogrand and Julie Scaglione helped Ikast get back on track. The last 10 minutes of the game were very tense, with Brest in front 35:34 with nearly two minutes to play, but Cecilie Brandt brought Ikast level, and then Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen and Skogrand scored two goals in the last 10 seconds to secure a stunning win for Ikast.

AZ5A4726
It was a really tough game. We struggled a lot in defence and we made some mistakes when the game was even and we had the chance to take the lead. But when we needed the saves the most, they came, and when we needed our defence to stay solid and make Brest make mistakes, we did that. That was very important today. I’m really proud of this victory — we needed it.
Stine Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Håndbold
AZ5A5027
It’s a bit frustrating. It was a big game with a lot of goals. We didn’t manage to defend the way we wanted to. I think a draw would have been more fair. They put a lot of pace into the game and never let us breathe for 60 minutes. But that’s the Champions League. That’s how it is. We still have some big games ahead of us to go and win in this competition.
Méline Nocandy
Centre back, Brest Bretagne Handball
Photos: Roland Peka / Győri Audi ETO KC; BBH - Olivier Stephan; Kevin Clement; Hans Lie / @sportsfoto; Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost

