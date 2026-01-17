Reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC dropped their first points in the current season, losing against fellow Hungarian side DVSC Schaeffler. Group B leaders Brest Bretagne Handball were also defeated at home, by Ikast Håndbold, while Metz Handball, BV Borussia Dortmund and Odense Håndbold all earned victories.

after nine straight wins in the current EHF Champions League season, Györ narrowly lost at home, 31:30 to DVSC

Brest suffered their second defeat in the current competition, as two goals in the last 10 seconds secured Ikast two points in France

19 saves from Sarah Wachter helped Dortmund to a 25:22 win at Buducnost, as the German side ended their five-match losing run, while Buducnost missed a chance to climb up from the last place in group B

after a defeat against Györ last week, Metz got back to winning form, defeating Storhamar in a tight fight, 29:27

Odense took the biggest win of the day, comfortably securing a 40:25 away victory at Sola

GROUP A

H2H: 3-0-3

Top scorers: Jelena Vukcevic 6/10 (OTP Group Buducnost), Déborah Lassourсe 5/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund)



Buducnost's Nikolina Markovic opened the score almost four minutes into the game, and both sides performed better in defence than in attack throughout the match. The first half featured a very close contest, dominated by good goalkeeping, as the home team's Armelle Attingré had a 43 per cent save rate before the break, and Dortmund's Sarah Wachter boasted a 50 per cent efficiency. After trading goals for a long time, the rivals were tied at 10:10 before goals from Kaja Kamp and Dana Bleckmann handed the visitors a two-goal advantage at the break. After the restart, Alieke van Maurik's impact helped to extend the lead to 15:10, and Buducnost's Nada Kadovic received a red card following a third two-minute suspension. However, the home side showed character and drew level at 21:21 with nine minutes to go. But in the crucial minutes, some further saves by Wachter — who had 19 saves at a rate of 46 per cent for the match — helped Dortmund grab an important win.