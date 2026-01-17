Sweden control key moments to beat the Netherlands

Sweden control key moments to beat the Netherlands

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
17 January 2026, 22:30

A fast-paced encounter closed the opening day of the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in Malmö Arena, where co-hosts Sweden successfully navigated a demanding test against the Netherlands. After withstanding the early Dutch tempo, Sweden gradually imposed their game to secure a positive start to the tournament and claim their first two points.

GROUP E

SWEDEN VS NETHERLANDS 36:31 (16:12)

H2H: 5-1-1
Top scorers: Felix Claar 8/9 (Sweden), Rutger Ten Velde 9/10 (Netherlands
Goalkeeper saves: Mikael Appelgren 10/28, Andreas Palicka 1/14 (both Sweden), Matthias Rex Dorgelo 7/33, Jorick Pol 3/12 (both Netherlands)
POTM presented by Grundfos: Felix Claar (Sweden)

  • a fast-paced handball shaped the match — Sweden opened with a 2:0 lead and good saves by Mikael Appelgren, but the Netherlands ran back to level
  • Felix Claar and Eric Johansson led the charge for Sweden in the opening 20 minutes, netting almost all of Swedish goals — nine while the score was at 11:10
  • the Netherlands' play was impacted by Luc Steins' direct red card received in minute 26, and Sweden used it to build a four-goal lead at the break
  • the Netherlands never fully recovered and the difference stayed between four and six goals throughout second half, as Sweden had all but assured victory
  • Swedish goalkeeper Andreas Palicka becomes fifth on all-time EHF EURO matches for Sweden (37), surpassing Ola Lindgren; Dani Baijens tied with Kay Smits on 67 for the Netherlands' all-time EHF EURO top scorer

Dream start for Sweden

Co-hosts Sweden entered the Men's EHF EURO 2026 with both high expectations and caution against the Netherlands, remembering how narrowly they escaped two years ago in Mannheim. On that occasion, the Dutch had troubled Sweden with their fast-paced play, led by Luc Steins and Dani Baijens, before Sweden edged a 29:28 win.

This time, Sweden were far more composed, managing to slow down the Dutch tempo after Luc Steins' direct disqualification and impose themselves with disciplined defence, backed by strong home support in Malmö — 11,800 fans carried them to the first win.

A successful opening win at their 16th Men's EHF EURO gives the co-hosts an important confidence boost as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 IHF Men's World Championship campaign, where Sweden finished 14th while missing key players such as Max Darj, Oscar Bergendahl and Felix Claar — all of whom helped their team against the Netherlands, each in his own unique way.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0083a JC
We knew this match was a very dangerous match, but also we said to ourselves we want to go out and enjoy, and this we did. Together with the supporters in the arena, it was amazing to play.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, Sweden
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0781a JC
Overall I’m quite satisfied with the game. I think it was an interesting and good fight. We are missing some important chances in the first half already, where my feeling was that they were a little bit stiff and nervous, and we didn’t take the chances.
Staffan Olsson
Head coach, Netherlands
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0529a JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0507a JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0978a JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff
Euro26 Sweden Vs Netherlands R1jc0095a JC
Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

Photos © Kolektiff Images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Czechia Vs Norway FLP 1226 FV (1)
Previous Article Norway overcome Czechia’s resistance to book main round ticket
20260117 ETO DVSC D 22
Next Article Group leaders Györ and Brest suffer stunning home defeats

Latest news

More News