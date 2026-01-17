GROUP E

H2H: 5-1-1

Top scorers: Felix Claar 8/9 (Sweden), Rutger Ten Velde 9/10 (Netherlands

Goalkeeper saves: Mikael Appelgren 10/28, Andreas Palicka 1/14 (both Sweden), Matthias Rex Dorgelo 7/33, Jorick Pol 3/12 (both Netherlands)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Felix Claar (Sweden)

a fast-paced handball shaped the match — Sweden opened with a 2:0 lead and good saves by Mikael Appelgren, but the Netherlands ran back to level

Felix Claar and Eric Johansson led the charge for Sweden in the opening 20 minutes, netting almost all of Swedish goals — nine while the score was at 11:10

the Netherlands' play was impacted by Luc Steins' direct red card received in minute 26, and Sweden used it to build a four-goal lead at the break

the Netherlands never fully recovered and the difference stayed between four and six goals throughout second half, as Sweden had all but assured victory

Swedish goalkeeper Andreas Palicka becomes fifth on all-time EHF EURO matches for Sweden (37), surpassing Ola Lindgren; Dani Baijens tied with Kay Smits on 67 for the Netherlands' all-time EHF EURO top scorer

Dream start for Sweden

Co-hosts Sweden entered the Men's EHF EURO 2026 with both high expectations and caution against the Netherlands, remembering how narrowly they escaped two years ago in Mannheim. On that occasion, the Dutch had troubled Sweden with their fast-paced play, led by Luc Steins and Dani Baijens, before Sweden edged a 29:28 win.

This time, Sweden were far more composed, managing to slow down the Dutch tempo after Luc Steins' direct disqualification and impose themselves with disciplined defence, backed by strong home support in Malmö — 11,800 fans carried them to the first win.

A successful opening win at their 16th Men's EHF EURO gives the co-hosts an important confidence boost as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 IHF Men's World Championship campaign, where Sweden finished 14th while missing key players such as Max Darj, Oscar Bergendahl and Felix Claar — all of whom helped their team against the Netherlands, each in his own unique way.