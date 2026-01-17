After a clear 17:13 advantage at the break, Germany missed too many chances, while Serbia stood bravely in defence and turned the match around, before the roller-coaster game changed its direction several times in crunch time. The 9,130 spectators in Jyske Bank Boxen were a new attendance record of non-Danish match days at any handball tournament.

GROUP A

H2H: 1-2-2

Top scorers: Uroš Kojadinović 6/9, Vukašin Vorkapić 6/7 (both Serbia), Miro Schluroff 6/7, Renārs Uščins 6/12 (both Germany)

Goalkeeper saves: Dejan Milosavljev 12/39 (Serbia), David Späth 7/27, Andreas Wolff 4/14 (both Germany)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Stefan Dodić (Serbia)

in a home match atmosphere with thousands of fans among the 9,130 spectators in the stands, Germany could only pull ahead late in the first half, when goalkeeper David Späth improved and Serbia made more mistakes in attack

the Serbs showed a completely different face compared to their defeat against Spain, with more speed, power and energy — and they were backed by outstanding goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev and a physically strong defence

after the break, Serbia shifted up again, improved their defence and caused many turnovers, which they converted into counter-attack goals — and levelled the result at 22:22 for the first time after 5:5

when Andreas Wolff replaced David Späth in the German goal and immediately saved a penalty shot by Vanja Ilić, this could have been a boost for his side, but they missed too many chances and were down 21:23 in minute 50

but the tides turned again when Germany took the lead thanks to a 3:0 run, making their fans in the stands go crazy, before Serbia were ahead again at 26:25 — and finally secured the win

Important shift in momentum

14 years ago, Serbia and Germany had their first EHF EURO duel — and the only one until now — in a sold-out arena in Belgrade, which it ended in a thrilling and spectacular 22:22 draw. On Saturday, the arena in Herning was again full, this time with a clear majority of German fans.

And history repeated with another thriller. Germany started as favourites, while Serbia were with the backs against the wall — but taking into account the full match, there was no difference between the sides. Germany had their advantage in the first half and Serbia were dominant after the break, as Germany’s attack was weaker than before.

The crucial point in the last minutes was when Germany coach Alfred Gislason called for a team timeout right when Juri Knorr scored for 26:26. After a video review, the referees made their decision — no goal, but team timeout in minute 58. His team failed to score and Serbia netted for 27:25 — with Germany's Lukas Zerbe missing a penalty after that.