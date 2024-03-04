Group phase awaits dramatic finish with two knockout spots at stake

Telekom Veszprém and SC Magdeburg duel in MOTW for direct entry into the quarter-finals, and Orlen Wisla Plock meet FC Porto as both sides hope to clinch a play-off spot.

However, for all teams that have already secured their spot in the next phase of Europe’s topflight, there is still enough to play for in the last round as the final ranking in the group determines their next opponents.

GROUP A

Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)

Wednesday 6 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV