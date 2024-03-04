20240304

Group phase awaits dramatic finish with two knockout spots at stake

Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
04 March 2024, 11:00

The group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 wraps up with a thrilling round 14 this week, when group A play to a finish on Wednesday and group B on Thursday. In group B, two tickets for the knockout phase are still open – and both will be decided in direct encounters between the teams involved.

Telekom Veszprém and SC Magdeburg duel in MOTW for direct entry into the quarter-finals, and Orlen Wisla Plock meet FC Porto as both sides hope to clinch a play-off spot.

However, for all teams that have already secured their spot in the next phase of Europe’s topflight, there is still enough to play for in the last round as the final ranking in the group determines their next opponents.

GROUP A

Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD)
Wednesday 6 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are out of the race for the play-offs
  • Kolstad are seventh with nine points, Pelister last with zero; their positions won’t change regardless Wednesday’s result
  • the reverse fixture in North Macedonia clearly went Kolstad’s way, 31:22
  • it will be Magnus Rød’s last EHF Champions League game for his current club Kolstad, as he is set to join Szeged in the off-season
  • both teams took the points in their last domestic league games: Kolstad won in Drammen (30:25), Pelister against Prolet Skopje (32:29)

20240304 CLM R14 Preview Quote Kolstad
We will show our best side to give our home crowd, who have been fantastic throughout the group phase, a worthy end to this year's Champions League. Also, every point we take in the group phase is important for Norwegian handball's position in the seeding for years to come, so we will give our best to get a good ending.
Stian Gomo Nilsen
Coach, Kolstad Handball

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Zagreb (CRO)
Wednesday 6 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Kiel are guaranteed of a quarter-final spot, but will need at least a point to make sure of the top position in group A
  • if Kiel lose, Aalborg could still get level on 20 points if they beat Kielce later Wednesday; in that case, Aalborg would finish first and Kiel second
  • Zagreb have locked up their play-off ticket but could still improve from their current fifth position
  • Kiel won the first confrontation between the two teams in round 1, 30:23
  • while Kiel’s Niclas Ekberg has scored 71 goals so far, two Zagreb players have netted 49 times this season: Timur Dibirov and Luka Lovre Klarica
  • last weekend, Kiel defeated Balingen in the Bundesliga (36:29) and Zagreb won at Varazdin (35:23) in the Croatian league

20240304 CLM R14 Preview Quote Kiel
It's simply incredible how Zagreb have managed to turn things around this season. The team is really strong, everyone knows what they have to do in attack and defence. Zagreb are back to being the Zagreb we used to know, the Zagreb that can beat any opponent. But of course, we want to win and win the group.
Domagoj Duvnjak
Centre back, THW Kiel

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN)
Wednesday 6 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • PSG are third in group A with 15 points, and cannot make it to the top two anymore
  • Szeged are sixth with 13 points, but can still climb up the standings
  • in the first game this season, Paris took the two points in Szeged (31:29)
  • PSG have announced the contract extension until 2027 with Polish line player Kamil Syprzak
  • ths match features two of the best scorers this season: Szeged’s Mario Sostaric (78 goals) and PSG’s Kamil Syprzak (75 goals)
  • last weekend, Paris were held to a 29:29 draw at home against Toulouse in the French league, while Szeged took the points in Balatonfüred, 37:31

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL)
Wednesday 6 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Aalborg have already qualified for the quarter-finals, but can still finish top of the group if they beat Kielce and Kiel have lost against Zagreb in the earlier match
  • currently fourth in the group with 15 points, Kielce still have a chance to finish third
  • the teams met in round 1 and Aalborg came out victorious in Poland, 34:31
  • Kielce are without left back Szymon Sicko for the rest of the season due to a knee injury
  • last weekend, Kielce took the points against Kwidzyn (35:24), while Aalborg drew with Fredericia (32:32)

20240304 CLM R14 Preview Quote Aalborg
We are delighted to be in the quarter-finals already, but we are still chasing the top spot in our group. If Kiel slip up in their match, we must be ready to pounce and get the win. Beating Kielce twice in the same season would also be a memorable feat for us.
Mads Hoxer
Right back, Aalborg Håndbold
Kielce Paris 6
I will take a one-goal win against Aalborg blindly. Just look who is playing there - Mikkel Hansen, Lukas Nilsson, Niklas Landin... They have very experienced players in each position. I'm not thinking about the opponents in the next phase of the Champions League. Whether it will be Montpellier or GOG, we will approach everyone with respect and the will to win.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

GROUP B

MOTW: Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)
Thursday 7 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Veszprém won the reverse fixture in Magdeburg 33:28, but are currently two points behind the defending champions
  • Magdeburg (22 points) have won the last 11 group matches; a draw would be enough for a direct quarter-final ticket
  • Veszprém (20 points) must win the MOTW in order to finish second – or even first, if Barça lose against Montpellier
  • in round 13, SCM became the first team to hand Barça an away defeat since November 2021
  • goalkeeper Mike Jensen, who joined Veszprém from Benfica in in January, played for Magdeburg until last season and won the Champions League with them
  • Veszprém have the best attack of all team with 461 goals; Magdeburg have the second-best defence (behind Zagreb) with 356 goals
  • last season, Magdeburg beat Veszprém 35:32 – but in a home match – to book a direct quarter-final ticket and send Veszprém into the play-offs
  • Ómar Ingi Magnússon has scored 70 goals for Magdeburg; Nedim Remili, the French MVP of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, has netted 66 times for Veszprém
  • SCM remain second in the German league after a 38:30 win at Gummersbach; Veszprém did not play in Hungary but stayed top of the table, four points clear of Szeged

RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs GOG (DEN)
Thursday 7 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Celje have lost all 13 group matches so far, including the reverse fixture against GOG in round 1, 38:36
  • freshly crowned Danish cup winners, GOG are in fifth position and can still finish fourth – but only if they beat Celje and Montpellier lose at Barça later Thursday
  • the two leading goal scorers of the competition face each other in this match: Celje’s Mitja Janc (79 goals) and GOG’s Emil Madsen (81)
  • from their previous seven duels, both Celje and GOG won three; one match ended in a draw
  • both teams are coming off a domestic defeat: Celje lost in Koper (32:27) in the Slovenian league; GOG were defeated by Bjerringbro-Silkeborg 34:32 in Denmark

20240304 CLM R14 Preview Text Porto

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs FC Porto (POR)
Thursday 7 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • in a similar scenario like last season, Plock and Porto duel in the last round for a play-off ticket
  • last year they played in Portugal, and Plock won 28:27 to advance and they ultimately reached the quarter-finals
  • this year their match takes place in Poland, and Porto (eight points) must win to reach the play-offs; any other result would see Plock (nine points) go through again
  • Porto won the reverse fixture 24:23 in round 1, which was their first win against Plock in five duels, and ended a series of five defeats last week against Celje (32:30)
  • in the Polish league, Plock remained on top after beating Zabrze 24:22; Porto won 48:30 against Vitoria to remain second in Portugal

Barça (ESP) vs Montpellier HB (FRA)
Thursday 7 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Barça are confirmed quarter-finalists, but could still be overtaken as the group’s number one team by either Magdeburg or Veszprém
  • after six consecutive wins, Barça lost 29:28 in Magdeburg last week, their first away defeat of the season
  • after their 37:31 defeat against Veszprém in round 13, Montpellier are ranked fourth with 12 points; they can still be passed by GOG in the table
  • Montpellier’s last victory against Barça dates back to 2018, when they eliminated the record champions in the Last 16 and eventually won the title in Cologne
  • however, Barça lead Montpellier the head-to-head stats with nine wins and three defeats
  • Dika Mem is Barça’s top scorer with 74 goals; Sebastian Karlsson netted 63 times for Montpellier
  • in the Spanish league, Barça defeated La Rioja 30:24; in France, Montpellier comfortably took the points in Nîmes, 27:16

20240303 MNE SRB 2
