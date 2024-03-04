Group phase awaits dramatic finish with two knockout spots at stake
The group phase of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 wraps up with a thrilling round 14 this week, when group A play to a finish on Wednesday and group B on Thursday. In group B, two tickets for the knockout phase are still open – and both will be decided in direct encounters between the teams involved.
We will show our best side to give our home crowd, who have been fantastic throughout the group phase, a worthy end to this year's Champions League. Also, every point we take in the group phase is important for Norwegian handball's position in the seeding for years to come, so we will give our best to get a good ending.
It's simply incredible how Zagreb have managed to turn things around this season. The team is really strong, everyone knows what they have to do in attack and defence. Zagreb are back to being the Zagreb we used to know, the Zagreb that can beat any opponent. But of course, we want to win and win the group.
We are delighted to be in the quarter-finals already, but we are still chasing the top spot in our group. If Kiel slip up in their match, we must be ready to pounce and get the win. Beating Kielce twice in the same season would also be a memorable feat for us.
I will take a one-goal win against Aalborg blindly. Just look who is playing there - Mikkel Hansen, Lukas Nilsson, Niklas Landin... They have very experienced players in each position. I'm not thinking about the opponents in the next phase of the Champions League. Whether it will be Montpellier or GOG, we will approach everyone with respect and the will to win.