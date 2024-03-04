20240304

Crunch time in EHF European League as main round ends

EHF / Danijela Vekić, Adrian Costeiu, Kevin Domas, Björn Pazen
04 March 2024, 13:00

The EHF European League Men 2023/24 main round ends with round 4 on Tuesday night as the lineup for the knockout phase will be determined. The direct quarter-final spots from groups II and III are still open, and so is the last available ticket to the play-offs.

The number of contenders on the road to the EHF Finals Men 2024 on 25/26 May in Hamburg will be reduced from 16 to 12 teams after the main round, with four progressing to the quarter-finals directly and eight more heading into the play-offs.

The situation in group I is clear, with Nantes winning the group and Hannover and Löwen advancing to the play-offs.

In group II, three teams can still finish on top and go to the quarter-finals directly: Nexe, Skjern, and Sävehof. Only Velenje already know their fate, as they finish fourth and cannot reach the knockout phase anymore.

In group III, Bjerringbro need a huge win against unbeaten Flensburg to finish first after losing the reverse fixture by 10 goals. Also, Vojvodina and Kadetten duel for the last available play-off ticket.

All is decided in group IV, where Sporting have locked up top spot, and Füchse and Dinamo have claimed their play-off berths.

GROUP I

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Górnik Zabrze (POL)
Tuesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Löwen have secured the second spot in the group; Zabrze are out of the race for the play-offs
  • even if Löwen would go level on points with group leaders Nantes, the French side win the group due to the better head-to-head comparison
  • the same applies to Zabrze, as the Polish side would lose the direct comparison with third-ranked Hannover even they were to finish on level points
  • Löwen feature two players in the top 5 scorers of the competition: Niclas Kirkeløkke and Juri Knorr, who both netted 57 times
  • both clubs lost their domestic confrontations last weekend: Löwen against Hamburg (36:34), Zabrze against Plock (24:22)

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER)
Tuesday 5 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nantes locked up the top position last week and are directly through to the quarter-finals
  • Hannover finish third, no matter the result against Nantes, as they cannot surpass second-ranked Löwen but also cannot be overtaken by fourth-ranked Zabrze
  • Nantes won their three main round games so far, Hannover lost all three
  • in the first confrontation between the two teams this season, Nantes won in Hannover, 38:32
  • Nantes wing Valero Rivera has scored 45 goals so far this season
  • last weekend, Nantes defeated Dijon in the French league (47:34), while Hannover beat Stuttgart in the Bundesliga (33:30)

220240227 ELM Review 2 Quote Löwen
We definitely want to win this game. We will do everything in our power to do so. Zabrze are a physically strong team with good centre backs and a lot of shooting threat from the left back. We have to play a good game, be highly effective in attack, and have good organisation at the back. Then we have a chance of beating Zabrze.
Sebastian Hinze
Head coach, Rhein-Neckar Löwen
Tomasz Strzabala
Even though we no longer have the opportunity to advance to the next stage of the European League, we have no intention of skipping the match against Rhein-Neckar Löwen. We already managed to beat them once, so I hope we will be able to repeat this result.
Tomasz Strzabala
Head coach, Górnik Zabrze
Gregory Cojean
Obviously it’s not the same kind of game when you are already sure to finish first. But we want to keep a high European level, offer a good game and a nice show for our 6,000 spectators. Everyone will get playing time, but we need to play at our high level.
Gregory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes

GROUP II

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs RK Nexe (CRO)
Tuesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Nexe need a least a draw to secure the top spot in the group and advance to the quarter-finals directy
  • Sävehof will finish first if they beat Nexe by two goals or more in case Skjern lose, or by at least eight goals in case Skjern draw; if Skjern win, Sävehof cannot finish first
  • Nexe won the reverse fixture against Sävehof by a single goal: 29:28
  • the game will mark Veselin Vujovic's debut in the EHF European League as Nexe head coach
  • right wing Gustaf Wedberg is the main force of Sävehof’s attack with 46 goals; Manuel Strlek and Luka Moslavac netted 43 and 42 times, respectively, for Nexe
  • Nexe had a tough game against Porec in the domestic league, earning a 29:26 win in the last minutes; Sävehof were convincing against IF Guif: 38:26

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Skjern Håndbold (DEN)
Tuesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Skjern are guaranteed of at least a play-off spot, but they can still win the group and advance directly to the quarter-finals if they beat Velenje and Nexe lose against Sävehof
  • Velenje cannot improve from fourth position and won’t advance to the knockout phase
  • in the first fixture, Skjern netted 45 goals in a 14-goal margin win
  • both teams have a player among the best scorers: Velenje’s Tilen Sokolic with 56 goals, Skjern’s Viktor Bergholt with 53
  • Skjern have the second-best attack in the main round with 165 goals (only Flensburg scored more); Velenje have conceded the most goals (170) of all teams in the main round
  • Velenje defeated Riko Ribnica 30:24 in the Slovenian league; Skjern suffered a 28:23 defeat against SønderjyskE, their first defeat in Denmark after six league games

Michael Apelgren
This is all a great adventure for us, moving on from the main round of the tournament when we have as many as 80% of the players coming through our own academy. Everything that we are experiencing in the European League, we view as a bonus.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof
20240227 ELM Review 2 Gallery 31
We are still in the adjustment phase, both I to the players and they to me. We have a chance to win the first place in the group and directly qualify for the quarter-finals. Sävehof are an extremely high-quality, young, fast team that play very creative handball and we have a very hard job ahead of us.
Veselin Vujović
Head coach, RK Nexe
20240304 ELM R4 Preview Quote Velenje
In our last European match we face an extremely strong opponent with Skjern. Everyone on the team will have to make their own contribution, and I believe that the guys on the court will show their maximum.
Zoran Jovičić
Head coach, RK Gorenje Velenje

GROUP III

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER)
Tuesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Bjerringbro are through to the play-offs but still have a slim chance of winning the group and going to the quarter-finals directly
  • for that to happen, they must beat Flensburg by at least 11 goals, or by 10 of Flensburg score fewer than 28
  • Flensburg are on top with 8 points and have won all previous main round matches by at least a 10-goals-margin – including the home match against BSV, 38:28
  • with 186 goals scored, Flensburg have by far the best attack of all 16 main round teams
  • former Flensburg player Rasmus Lauge faces his former club with Bjerringbro on Tuesday
  • last week, Lauge scored the crucial last goal for BSV’s 34:33 win at Schaffhausen. Meaning that BSV cannot be overtaken by the Swiss side anymore
  • in the German Bundesliga, Flensburg took a close 31:30 win at Wetzlar last weekend, while BSV defeated Danish champions GOG 34:32

Vojvodina (SRB) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
Tuesday 5 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Vojvodina have lost their three main round matches so far, but can still progress to the play-offs
  • After losing the reverse fixture 27:24, Vojvodina can only overtake Kadetten if they win by more than three goals, or by three if Kadetten score fewer than 24
  • the Serbian champions have scored 131 goals by now, like Zabrze, the lowest amount of all teams
  • last season’s EHF European League top scorer Odinn Thor Rikhardsson (Kadetten) has scored 51 times so far this season
  • Vojvodina beat Proleter 38:27 to remain on top of the Serbian league; Kadetten extended the gap to runners-up Kriens in the Swiss league to 10 points after beating them 36:33

Patrick Westerholm (1)
We want to win every match, so this match is important even though we are already qualified for the next phase. This is also a rematch for us. So we will do everything to win in Aarhus tomorrow.
Patrick Westerholm
Head coach, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
Boris Rojevic
We cannot count on all the players, but the situation is certainly a little better. I expect that the players will play even beyond the limit of a pain, that the fans will feel the moment, that they will support us a lot, and that in the recognisable atmosphere of Hall Slane Bara, we will manage to create a miracle.
Boris Rojević
Head coach, Vojvodina

GROUP IV

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR)
Tuesday 5 March, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • iding a six-match winning streak, Sporting have already secured top spot and direct entry in the quarter-finals
  • Dinamo will finish third; regardless the result against Sporting, as they cannot surpass second-ranked Füchse after losing to them twice in the group matches
  • Dinamo right wing Andrii Akimenko is the current top scorer of the competition, with 64 goals
  • Dinamo can secure their 10th win in the EHF European League, having won nine of their previous 19 matches
  • this will be the 10th match between the two sides, with Dinamo winning six times and Sporting three

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs CSM Constanta (ROU)
Tuesday 5 March, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Füchse have lost their last two matches – both against Sporting; that are as many defeats as in their previous 17 matches combined
  • the reigning champions will finish in second place, irrespective of the result of the match against Constanta, while the Romanian side are due to finish on the last place
  • 98 of Constanta’s goals this season have come from their backs Mikalai Aliokhin (50 goals) and Vitaly Komogorov (48 goals)
  • both sides have secured wins in their domestic leagues: Füchse beat Erlangen 39:32 to stay on the top of the Bundesliga, Constanta beat Baia Mare 33:28 to remain second in the Romanian League

Xavi Pascual
We are playing against the best team in our group and it will be a great game to watch. I think we played amazing in Lisbon, but we lost and now we play at home. It’s true that the two points are not important anymore, regarding the qualification, but it will be a great game and it’s always an amazing feeling to play in the atmosphere created by our fans.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
20240227 ELM Review 2 Main 2
We already have the work done, we secured first place in the group, which was one of our objectives. Dinamo fans support their team very well. We have to be focused on what will happen on the court to guarantee another victory. Although this match no longer changes the group's final results, we are going with the desire to win.
Natán Suarez
Centre back, Sporting CP
Jaron Siewert
We will rotate a little and give injured players who are coming back and younger players even more responsibility and match practice. Nevertheless, we want to win and say goodbye to the main round with a victory. We know how unpleasant Constanta can be to play against.
Jaron Siewert
Head coach, Füchse Berlin

main image © 2024 Ivan Cosic

