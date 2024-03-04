Crunch time in EHF European League as main round ends

The number of contenders on the road to the EHF Finals Men 2024 on 25/26 May in Hamburg will be reduced from 16 to 12 teams after the main round, with four progressing to the quarter-finals directly and eight more heading into the play-offs.

The situation in group I is clear, with Nantes winning the group and Hannover and Löwen advancing to the play-offs.

In group II, three teams can still finish on top and go to the quarter-finals directly: Nexe, Skjern, and Sävehof. Only Velenje already know their fate, as they finish fourth and cannot reach the knockout phase anymore.

In group III, Bjerringbro need a huge win against unbeaten Flensburg to finish first after losing the reverse fixture by 10 goals. Also, Vojvodina and Kadetten duel for the last available play-off ticket.

All is decided in group IV, where Sporting have locked up top spot, and Füchse and Dinamo have claimed their play-off berths.