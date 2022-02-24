MAL4784
Younger Age Category

Groups set for M18 EHF EURO 2022

24 February 2022

The stage is set for the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2022 in Podgorica. The 16 teams competing in the Montenegrin capital on 4-14 August know which opponents they are going to face in the preliminary round.

The draw at the EHF Office in Vienna on Thursday divided the participants into four groups of four teams each.

Montenegro had the right to choose which group to join once the other rows were determined, and the hosts went into group B with Croatia, Portugal, and Italy.

Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2022 preliminary round draw:

Group A:
Germany, Iceland, Hungary, Poland

Group B: 
Croatia, Portugal, Italy, Montenegro

Group C:
Slovenia, Denmark, Norway, Serbia

Group D:
Spain, Sweden, France, Faroe Islands

