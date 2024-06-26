EHF

Groups drawn for W17 EHF EURO 2025 Qualification Tournaments

26 June 2024, 11:10

Ahead of the W17 EHF EURO 2025 next year, the two groups for the Qualification Tournaments have been drawn and hosting rights allocated.

The W17 EHF EURO 2025 takes place in Montenegro from 30 July to 10 August 2025 and 28 teams have registered for the final tournament. This will be the first women's Younger Age Category event with 24 teams.

A total of 20 teams are already qualified and a further eight will play for the four remaining places. 

W17 EHF EURO 2025 Qualification Tournaments

GROUP A: Poland, Lithuania, Finland, Israel
GROUP B: Slovakia, Türkiye, Italy, Ukraine

Lithuania and Türkiye were allocated primary organisational rights for the two tournaments. Secondary organisational rights go to Finland and Italy. Third organisation rights go to Poland and Slovakia, if the other teams decline to take up their rights.

Teams already qualified for the W17 EHF EURO 2025 (in current ranking order):

Denmark, Hungary, Germany, France, Croatia, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Montenegro (hosts), Romania, Iceland, Portugal, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Czechia, Serbia, Spain, Austria, Slovenia, Faroe Islands

