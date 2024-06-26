How the ‘Team of the Season’ is revealed on 27 June

Every stakeholder group’s vote accounted for 25% of the result, and with the ballot being closed since Sunday evening, it is now time to announce who are the season’s best male and female players in their respective position.

Starting at 10:00 CEST on Thursday, 27 June, every hour the victorious players in one position will be revealed on the EHF’s corporate channels on Instagram, Facebook and X – keep your eyes peeled and don’t miss it.

The order in which the winners of the EHF Excellence Awards 2024 are announced is as follows:

10:00 CEST: Best left wing

11:00 CEST: Best left back

12:00 CEST: Best centre back

13:00 CEST: Best right back

14:00 CEST: Best right wing

15:00 CEST: Best line player

16:00 CEST: Best goalkeeper

17:00 CEST: Best defender

The entire team will be presented later in the evening at the group phase draw of the EHF Champions League Women (17:30 CEST) and the Machineseeker EHF Champions League (18:10 CEST). The draws are streamed live on EHFTV and Youtube.

In a next step, out of the seven playing positions and the best defender, a season MVP is selected for both genders.

These two MVPs will be announced and awarded at a gala event on 14 December 2024 in Vienna at the final weekend of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024.

Furthermore, the respective season's two best beach handball players – one man, one woman – of the past season as well as the best male and the best female rookies will be awarded at the gala.