Guardiola: New role, same ambitions
When Spain face Germany on Thursday (18:00 CET, live on EHFTV) in match day 1 one of the main round, one Spanish player will be in focus: Gedeon Guardiola, the new team captain of the ‘Hispanos’.
For the past 10 years the 37-year-old defence specialist has played for German clubs, first for Rhein-Neckar Löwen. Since 2020 he plays for EHF European League Men participant TBV Lemgo, together with his twin brother Isaias.
“Of course, I know all of the German players very well, and in the video preparation I gave analyses of all players to let my teammates share my knowledge,” Guardiola says.
Between them Germany (2004 and 2016) and Spain (2018 and 2020) have won four EHF EURO trophies. The Spaniards, including Guardiola, have played the last three finals, winning in 2018 and 2020 but losing to Germany in 2016 in Krakow, Poland.
In 2022 they will meet as the winners of groups D and E; both carried two points to the main round having won their previous three matches.
But the balance in direct duels looks quite one-sided in the last years. While Germany won their meeting in the last main round match of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2019 (31:30), Spain beat them in the four of the last five major tournaments – at the EHF EURO in 2018 and 2020, at the World Championship 2021 and at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
“We know that we have this series of wins, but this does not mean anything for the current match. Though Germany have many Covid cases in their squad, they still have a high quality. I guess players of both sides are excited for the classico,” Guardiola says.
The new team captain, who succeeded retired legend Raul Entrerrios after Tokyo last August, is quite satisfied with the outcome of the preliminary round.
“We had our highlight in the match against Sweden, when we played outstanding, mainly in defence. The opener against the Czechs was a classic start to the tournament, when you never know where you stand. And in the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina there was nothing to win or lose, but we won,” he says.
Guardiola is not only the new team captain, but also the new boss of the Spanish defence, as at club level, due to Viran Morros’ retirement from the national team.
“We have some new players in our squad, and it is my job to help them in defence, to talk to them, to implement our philosophy,” Guardiola explains.
“In contrast to many other teams, we have two different defence systems, a defensive 6-0 and an offensive 5-1 system, so we can switch easily from one variation to the other to cause turnovers. This is the key for Spanish success, as we know that defence and the cooperation of defenders and goalkeepers is the most crucial part of our game.”
On the German side, only one player is from his club Lemgo, wing Lukas Zerbe.
“We have not seen each other so far, as they are in a different hotel, but we congratulated each other for making it to the main round by some text messages. I hope to find the time to talk to him after the match,” Guardiola says, adding: “Playing in the Bundesliga – the best league in the world – for so long was the major driving force for my development and my career in the national team.”
Looking at the group II table, it is obvious that the winners of this classic duel of two top nations will take a huge step forward to the semi-finals.
“The semi is our next goal, but we know that the way there is rocky and steep,” Guardiola says, but he knows already one winner of the duel.
“Definitely the fans in the arena and on TV will see a great match between two of the best teams in the world, regardless which team wins.”