Title-holders eye another step towards the semi-finals

There is literally no room for mistakes as group II of the EHF EURO 2022 main round throws off on Thursday in Bratislava, with three teams tied on two points on the top of the standings.

Two of those teams, Germany and reigning champions Spain, will be looking to add to their tally when they meet, while Russia hope to extend their winning streak in another crucial tie against Sweden.

Meanwhile, Poland and Norway will finish the day in a pivotal game for their fate in the competition, with both sides tied at zero points before the first match day of the main round.

GROUP II

Russia vs Sweden

Thursday, 20 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

Russia can start the EHF EURO with four wins in a row for the second time in history, after Portugal 1994 and Croatia 2000, when they went on to win silver

Sweden will start the main round with zero points, after winning only one game in the preliminary round, their second-worst start in the history of the EHF EURO, after Poland 2016, when they lost twice in the first round

Russia’s strength in the tournament was their back line, as Sergei Mark Kosorotov and Dmitry Zhitnikov combined for 31 of Russia’s 88 goals in the preliminary round, or 35 per cent of the total number of goals scored

the Scandinavian side have the second most efficient attack in the competition, 71 per cent, only behind Germany (72 per cent), despite scoring only 85 goals in the preliminary round

Sweden won 11 of the 17 mutual matches between the two sides, with Russia boasting five wins. The last came at the EHF EURO 2004, 30:27 in the main round

Velimir Petkovic, Russia coach: “The two points we take in the main round are crucial to the future. If our team plays like this, with huge character and with the same rhythm, I think we can have some good results in the main round in Bratislava. We proved how good we are against Norway, when we were outsiders, so we can also have good results in the main round, in Bratislava.”

Glenn Solberg, Sweden coach: “We know we can play better in the main round than we did in the preliminary round and we need to improve our fast breaks. Let’s see what we can change in the next games.”