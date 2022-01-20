Meeting the TV challenges of handball

Thirteen cameras for the preliminary round, 14 for the main round, 19 for the final weekend. More than 200 people involved across five sites and three weeks. Kilometres of cables across arenas. All of them to bring the games into your living room.

EHF partners HPS/Infront have been starting a new production cycle this year, and they have been producing the EHF EURO games since the start of the competition, with a simple rule: make the broadcast better than last time.

“We are always trying to enhance the TV experience, to bring something new to the viewers,” says Birgit Schiller, the senior project manager from HPS/Infront.

HPS/Infront have been producing handball for years now. As a result, what you see on your screen is crystal-clear, and there is a lot of thought behind it.

“Handball is a fast, dynamic sport, and it is not always easy to film it. Some of our viewers are really conservative as to how they want the game to be shown, whereas some are really into replays, for example,” Schiller points out.



But with technology making progress every year, the opportunity to give the handball some never seen before footage increases.

“Lately, we have been adding a lot of slow-motion cameras, so we can actually see the emotions, or we see precisely where the ball goes past the goalkeeper, for example,” adds Schiller.

Her team’s job is to make sure that, no matter where you are in the world, you will be able to watch the game as you want it. The way handball is consumed on television can be very different from one country to another.

“People in Scandinavia are really into replays, for example, while viewers in Southern Europe usually are not too fond of it. We try to find the right balance, thanks to our directors and also through constant talk with our partners,” Schiller says.

Many think that handball matches are already well-produced on TV, and that making progress will be tougher. There are, however, a lot of things to do on the behind-the-scenes side.

“I’m pretty confident that showing what is going on on the benches for example, is a very good way to enhance the way handball is filmed. With the help of the technology, cameras getting smaller, I’m sure we will have opportunities we can’t even think of,” adds Schiller.

For now, the feedback regarding the production of the EHF EURO 2022 has been pretty positive.

“Even our most demanding partners have been pretty satisfied so far. But that doesn’t mean we are going to rest on our laurels. There are always progresses to be made, even for the next game,” concludes Schiller.