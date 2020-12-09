Gubica and Milosevic to referee VELUX EHF FINAL4 final

The European Handball Federation has announced the referees for the matches at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020, which will be held on Monday 28 December and Tuesday 29 December in Cologne.

With the four participating teams at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020 already confirmed – Barça, Paris Saint-Germain HB, THW Kiel and Telekom Veszprém – it has now be confirmed that the Croatian referee pair of Matija Gubica and Boris Milosevic will take control of the final.

Gubica and Milosevic refereed at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 in 2017, when they took charge of the third-place match between Veszprém and Barcelona, and they were the referees for the Men's EHF EURO 2018 final between Spain and Sweden.

Additionally, the experienced pair refereed the 2019 IHF Men's World Championship final between Denmark and Norway.

Overview of nominations for the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020:

Semi-final: Barça vs Paris Saint-Germain HB, Monday 28 December, 18:00 CET

Referees: Mirza Kurtagic / Mattias Wetterwik (SWE)

Semi-final: THW Kiel vs Telekom Veszprém, Monday 28 December, 20:30 CET

Referees: Andreu Marin / Ignacio Garcia Serradilla (ESP)

3rd place match: loser Barça/Paris Saint-Germain vs loser Kiel/Veszprém, Tuesday 29 December, 18:00 CET

Referees: Ivan Pavicevic / Milos Raznatovic (MNE)

Final: winner Barça/Paris Saint-Germain vs winner Kiel/Veszprém, Tuesday 29 December, 20:30 CET

Referees: Matija Gubica / Boris Milosevic (CRO)

Delegates at the VELUX EHF FINAL4