GOG strike twice inside 24 hours

Top scorer Simon Pytlick and goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson were keys for GOG’s third victory in the group phase – and the second against Grundfos Tatabanya within 24 hours.

GROUP D

GOG (DEN) vs. Grundfos Tatabanya KC (HUN) 30:28 (15:15)

Thanks to this win, GOG pass Trimo Trebnje and finish 2020 on six points and in second place in this group, but had to match more than Rhein-Neckar Löwen on top

The match was equal for much of the 60, though Tatabanya’s last advance was at 19:18 in minute 35

GOG seemed to be on the winners’ way at 29:26 with three minutes to play, but then Adrian Sipos scored twice and Morten Olsen missed a penalty shot – when Emil Jacobsen struck for 30:28 40 seconds before the end, the deal was sealed

24 hours before, GOG had won the first encounter against Tatabanya 35:32 thanks to a strong 4:1 run in the final minutes

For both sides, it was their last international match in 2020, the group phase will re-start beginning of February after the World Championship in Egypt

Two more matches of the European League men will be played this year, Sporting vs TATRAN and Metalurg vs Fivers, both on 22 December

A sharp-shooter and a goalkeeper save the day

Even though GOG missed five of eight penalty shots, they finally could celebrate another victory, which brought the Danish side closer to the Last 16. After Matthias Gidsel (11 goals) and Emil Jacobsen (8) were GOG’s heroes on Tuesday, today it was Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrimsson, who saved 14 shots, a percentage of 34 per cent. Top scorer was Simon Pytlick, who netted eight times – as many goals as Tatabanya’s best Zsolt Ballogh. 19-year-old Pytlick is already on an overall of 36 season strikes.