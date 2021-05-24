What did we learn from the EHF Finals?

51 teams started the journey but only SC Magdeburg were left standing. The new European League finished on a high on Sunday, when SCM lifted the trophy at the end of the EHF Finals in Mannheim after beating Füchse Berlin 28:25 in the final. But what were the keys to success, what made them stand out and what was the outcome of the new European League in general?

Team spirit the key for Magdeburg

After 14 long, long years, former EHF Champions League and EHF Cup winners SC Magdeburg are back on the winners’ podium and it was well-deserved. The team of coach Bennet Wiegert had twice been part of EHF Finals, even on home court in 2018, and twice they were the favourites, but then missed the final.

In Mannheim, they struggled in the semi-final again, being lucky to turn the tide against a strong Orlen Wisla Plock. The final was a masterclass, coach Wiegert called the first 30 minutes and their 15:8 lead “the perfect first half”. His side worked as a team, it was no single star, who won the trophy, but all 16 players.

At least two equal players in each position is an asset for every team, like Petterson and Hornke on the right wing or Jannick Green and Tobias Thulin in the goal. Lukas Mertens improved on the left wing, in the absence of Matthias Musche, and Christian O’Sullivan and Marko Bezjak are two completely different playmakers with great skills. And there was no question of whether they deserved to win: Magdeburg won 15 of 16 European League matches, including all knockout games in an almost perfect season.

A Scandinavian style of playing

SC Magdeburg is one of the most traditional handball clubs in Germany, their successful history is their trademark.

But they do not only talk about the old times, rather they invest in the future and coach Bennet Wiegert is the perfect example of this mix. His father Ingolf, Olympic gold medallist in 1980, had been a player and coach of SCM. Bennet followed in his footprints, steering Magdeburg to the podium of the European League with a modern handball style of play.

Looking at the players, SCM is more Scandinavian than German, they combine a strong defence with the ability of extremely quick counter-attacks. But also they count on tall shooters from the back court positions and the Scandinavian influence will rise next season, when Croat powerful Zeljko Musa will be replaced by Danish world champion and versatile line player Magnus Saugstrup.