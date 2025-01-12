Györ claim first Match of the Week in 2025, Metz remain unbeaten
The first Match of the Week in 2025 went the Györi Audi ETO KC way, confirming their leading status in group B, now with 15 points. Odense Håndbold were trying their best in front of their fans, but could not repeat the success from the first clash, when they won 35:28. Metz Handball remain the only unbeaten team of the competition after taking over the lead and leaving CSM Bucuresti with a fourth straight defeat. Ludwigsburg failed to snatch a win against Esbjerg after leading by eight at half-time as a plethora of Henny Reistad's goals lifted Team Esbjerg to a draw and second place in group.
It was a tough match today but we managed to stay together and win the game in the end. We trmain undefeated, and of course we're happy about it.
We are a bit disappointed, but we have to be fair and say it really was a tough one. They are stronger than us I'd say, and it is really hard to come back once you go a couple goals down.
The game was pretty close all the time, and it is always intense when you are playing Gyor. Small details are always the ones deciding encounters and that's exactly what happened today too, but we have to find a way to be tougher on the defensive side of the court and use opportunities when we get them.
I play with some really good players. We prepared well for the game taking all the opportunities and looking really good in those key moments of the game.
It is much easier for me to identify things that we did not do badly in the first half. We were not looking good on either side of the court. Ludwigsburg were, on the other side, clinical in attack playing with a lot of confidence. This created a bit of stress on our side, stress that eventually turned into turnovers and we really had a lot of them in the first half.
I told my players before the game that we are today playing one of the best teams in Europe which is why their second-half performance did not really surprise me. However, we were clearly able to deliver in the first half which is why we were confident we can come up with more of the same in the second. In the end a draw is a fair result in my opinion.