Györ claim first Match of the Week in 2025, Metz remain unbeaten

MOTW: Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 32:34 (15:18)

Györi Audi ETO KC threw off the 2025 in the European competition in the best way— winning away against Odense, avenging their earlier, and only defeat, to Odense and maintaining their dominant form. It was a promising start by Odense, but when Györ took over the lead ten minutes in, it was a cat-and-mouse game with the Hungarian side holding the advantage. Andrea Aagot and Kari Brattset Dale were pulling the strings for Odense and Györ respectively, as both sides did not have their attacking efficiency at the highest.

Changes came with the second half. Odense upping the tempo and Gyor's defence struggling resulted with teams being in a deadlock (23:23) as the clock hit the 40th minute. But it seemed like the Danish side wanted too much, too soon, as their technical errors soon saw them down by four. It was a decisive moment of the game, adding Hatadou Sako's seven-metre penalty save in the 55th minute. Odense tried to shake things up late in the game with seven-against-six play but could only soothe the defeat, keeping in mind the goal difference.