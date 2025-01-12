Dramatic games in Ikast and Dortmund as group B throws off with a couple of thrillers

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
12 January 2025, 20:05

The former EHF European League Women's winners from 2023, Ikast Håndbold needed a second half comeback to secure a win against the inspired Sola HK in Denmark, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea snatched a last-gasp draw against BV Borussia Dortmund in Germany to share the points.


H.C. Dunarea Braila defeated the reigning EHF European Cup Women's winners - ATTICGO Bm Elche to join Thüringer HC on two points in group A, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames returned with a decent win against Fredrikstad Ballklubb from Norway.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP B


Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs Sola HK (NOR) 35:34 (14:15)


Last season's quarter-finalists started the blockbuster match on the front foot and Sola HK dictated the tempo of the game throughout the opening half with Martha Barka scoring in the 16th minute to give the Norwegian club a three-goal lead (7:10). However, despite Sola HK's decent start, it was evident that Ikast Håndbold were determined to stop the visitors' lethal counter-attacks in the second half and thus, try to mount a comeback with a single goal (14:15) separating the clubs at the break. The former EHF European League's winners from 2023 successfully turned the match around, but still, Sola HK didn't let them catch a breath until the final whistle with Ikast Håndbold celebrating just a one-goal win on wings of Simone Cathrine Petersen and her seven goals.

Screenshot 2025 01 12 At 20.13.40
It was a messy performance, considering the one we were actually hoping to deliver today. We have to be sharper, clinical in many parts of the game. We have to admit and say we were struggling in some parts of the game today, and that we almost lost it.
Soren Reinholdt Sondergaard Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Handbold
Screenshot 2025 01 12 At 20.13.30
Tough, even game. A very good fight. I'm proud of the way we performed today, it was a good one and we ended up on the losing side with Ikast knowing how to take advantage of our mistakes.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

IN OTHER MATCHES

GROUP A
H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs ATTICGO Bm Elche (ESP) 33:15 (13:7)


GROUP D
Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) vs HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames (GER) 28:39 (16:20)


GROUP B
BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 31:31 (14:16)

IMG 4244
Frrederikstad Ballklubb
IMG 4249
Frrederikstad Ballklubb
20250112 Braila Elche 425
Pana Sorin
20250112 Braila Elche 414
Pana Sorin
20250112 Braila Elche 434
Pana Sorin
IMGL3556
HAMISTOLEN.DK
IMGL3566
HAMISTOLEN.DK
IMGL2606
HAMISTOLEN.DK
IMGL3568
HAMISTOLEN.DK
250112 BVB SCMRV 040
STUMMBILLIG
250112 BVB SCMRV 065
STUMMBILLIG
5P9A9711 Dxo
