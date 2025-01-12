The former EHF European League Women's winners from 2023, Ikast Håndbold needed a second half comeback to secure a win against the inspired Sola HK in Denmark, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea snatched a last-gasp draw against BV Borussia Dortmund in Germany to share the points.



H.C. Dunarea Braila defeated the reigning EHF European Cup Women's winners - ATTICGO Bm Elche to join Thüringer HC on two points in group A, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames returned with a decent win against Fredrikstad Ballklubb from Norway.