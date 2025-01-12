Dramatic games in Ikast and Dortmund as group B throws off with a couple of thrillers
The former EHF European League Women's winners from 2023, Ikast Håndbold needed a second half comeback to secure a win against the inspired Sola HK in Denmark, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea snatched a last-gasp draw against BV Borussia Dortmund in Germany to share the points.
H.C. Dunarea Braila defeated the reigning EHF European Cup Women's winners - ATTICGO Bm Elche to join Thüringer HC on two points in group A, while HSG Bensheim/Auerbach Flames returned with a decent win against Fredrikstad Ballklubb from Norway.
It was a messy performance, considering the one we were actually hoping to deliver today. We have to be sharper, clinical in many parts of the game. We have to admit and say we were struggling in some parts of the game today, and that we almost lost it.
Tough, even game. A very good fight. I'm proud of the way we performed today, it was a good one and we ended up on the losing side with Ikast knowing how to take advantage of our mistakes.