Goals galore as EHF European League Women group phase starts

In the highlight match, Larvik were no match for Thüringer HC as the latter dominated for a 43:35 victory to take the first two points in group A. Elsewhere, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin and HSG Blomberg-Lippe secured wins in group C against Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball, respectively, while Super Amara Bera Bera defeated Paris 92 in group D.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP A

Thüringer HC (GER) vs Larvik (NOR) 43:35 (23:12)

Thüringer wasted no time in their attempt to get the match done and dusted quickly, building a 12-goal advantage (14:2) by the 13th minute as Larvik failed to score from the third until the 14th minute. The hosts' goalkeeper, Dinah Eckerle, recorded nine saves in the first half, enabling her team to take a huge lead at the break. Although the visitors did try to mount a comeback in the second half, Herbert Müller's squad kept their momentum to deny Larvik and were superior in every aspect of the match. Left back Johanna Reichert was the star of the show, scoring 14 goals.