Györ and Vipers’ unbeaten runs put to the test with away trips

Can Rostov bounce back from their first defeat of the season? Hosting Bietigheim, the Russian side are clear favourites but will have to show mental strength in order to reignite their momentum. Behind them, Metz and CSM Bucuresti could make decisive steps towards the quarter-finals by winning their respective games this weekend.

In group B, the undefeated leaders Györ will be challenged at Odense, who won four of their five home matches in the current season. Meanwhile CSKA seem to be strong favourites in Moscow against BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and Brest Bretagne Handball, who narrowly lost in the Russian capital last week, hope to bounce back on home court against Buducnost.

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Saturday 16 January, 12:00 CET, live on EHFTV

this is the clash of the extremes as Rostov currently stand on top of group A with 13 points while Bietigheim are last with three points

Rostov suffered their first defeat since February 2020 in Metz last weekend (27:26), the last team which beat them was also Metz

Bietigheim are currently top of the Bundesliga with twelve wins in fourteen games

in the reverse fixture, Rostov won 32:31 in Bietigheim

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

Saturday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

in the reverse fixture, Kristiansand won 30:25 at home in round 3

before this weekend’s confrontation, Bucharest won three of the two teams’ five previous clashes

this will be the first time Nora Mørk visits Bucharest since leaving the club last summer

Bucharest are currently second in group A, with eleven points in nine games played, while Vipers only played five games and gathered eight points to sit fifth

Vipers are one of only two only undefeated teams alongside Györ

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

both teams crossed paths last season, in the group phase. Each won the home game, with FTC taking the two points thanks to a 26:25 victory

FTC won the reverse fixture this season in round 4, with a 24:21 victory in Denmark

FTC are currently fourth in the group with ten points across eight games, while Esbjerg are seventh with four points in nine games

Esbjerg recently announced the signings of German goalkeeper Dinah Eckerle, who plays in Metz, and Henny Reistad, currently at Vipers

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Saturday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Metz won the first leg against Krim by six goals, 33:27.

it was announced this week that Tjasa Stanko, who made the move from Podravka Vegeta to Metz last summer, will head to Krim in June

Metz inflicted Rostov their first defeat this season last weekend while Krim shared points in Bietigheim

the French side currently sit third in the group with seven games played, while Krim are sixth with nine games played

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)

Saturday 16 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

CSKA will play their second straight home match in the competition, as last week they snatched a hard-fought 25:24 win against Brest

however, the Russian side were not able to leapfrog their French rivals, as they are third-placed in the group with 13 points, one point behind Brest and three behind Györ

similar to CSKA, Dortmund are playing their debut season in the continental top flight, yet they are far less successful, gaining just two points after eight matches

in the reverse fixture against CSKA, the German side fought hard but ultimately lost 29:28 despite Alina Grijseels’ ten goals

that game on 11 October started Dortmund’s ongoing five-match losing run; their most recent defeat happened last week at Buducnost (31:27)

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Sunday 17 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Odense started 2021 on a good note, claiming a comfortable home victory against Podravka, 35:20

the Danish team are fourth in the table with 12 points; at home, they won four of five matches, losing only to Brest

Györ top the group with 16 points after nine matches; they have the best attack in the whole competition with 308 goals scored (34.2 per game)

last Sunday, Gabor Danyi’s team claimed their biggest win in the current season, 37:20 at Valcea

Györ won all three encounters with Odense in Europe’s premier club competition, including the reverse fixture last October, 32:25

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU)

Sunday 17 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

the two rivals will meet for the first time this season, as their reverse match, originally scheduled for 11 October, was postponed

in the past, they met eight times in the European club competitions, with Valcea winning five games and Podravka three; however, their most recent encounters took place in the 2008/09 season

both sides desperately need points, as they occupy the two bottom positions in the group; while Podravka have two points, Valcea remain the only team in the whole competition without points

last week, both teams suffered heavy defeats, as Podravka lost 35:20 at Odense, while Valcea were defeated at home by Györ even bigger, 37:20

Dejana Misoslavljevic, the only Podravka player in the bronze-winning Croatian squad at EHF EURO 2020, is the competition’s third highest scorer with 47 goals

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Buducnost (MNE)

Sunday 17 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV