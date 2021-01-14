Six quarter-final berths still to be claimed

While only one game took place last week as part of the EHF European Cup Women Last 16, the schedule for this weekend is much busier.

11 matches will be played, including five double-headers and the return leg of the Turkish derby.

two matches will be held on Friday, while four encounters are scheduled for Saturday and five more on Sunday

Yalikavaksports Club have one foot in the next round following a big first-leg win against fellow Turkish team Muratpasa Belediyesi SK, 39:20

the all-Spanish tie Club Balonmano Elche vs Club Balonman Atletico Guardes will not take place as Elche withdrew due to the Covid-19 situation, so Atletico Guardes proceed to the quarter-finals

DHC Slavia Praha also went through without playing as their rivals SPONO Eagles withdrew from the tournament

Two more Spanish teams can progress

While Atletico Guardes reached the next stage without playing, two more Spanish teams can advance to the quarter-finals if they win their double-headers.

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga welcome ZRK Naisa Nis, while Rocasa Gran Canaria have to travel to Bosnia-Herzegovina for their encounters against HZRK Grude.

Two eastern European sides will clash in Lviv, where Ukraine's HC Galychanka Lviv are set to play two matches against Belarus' COR Victoria-Berestie.

In the two remaining double-headers of the weekend, HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, featuring a number of EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists, will welcome Jomi Salerno to Zagreb, while A.C. PAOK host ZRK Bjelovar in Thessaloniki.