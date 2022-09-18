Gyor celebrate second win in a row

Györ took another win in the EHF Champions League Women, and extended Kastamonu's losing run to 16, the longest losing run in the competition.

It was looking promising in the first 20 minutes as Kastamonu were in contention and even had a short one-goal lead.

However, the Hungarian side turned to a more aggressive defense and more concentrated attack that resulted in a seven-goal lead which helped decided the match.

GROUP B

Gyori Audi ETO KC (HUN) - Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) 44:25 (23:14)

Kastamonu did not have a good start, forcing their coach to call an early time-out in the fifth minute of the match which made an effect

the Turkish side were strong in defense and with a strong fast break, they took a 13:12 lead

Sandra Toft stepped in for her teammates with three saves in a row, allowing Gyor to take a 7:0 goal run which was decisive for the end result

a double-digit lead was hit in the 40th minute by Viktória Gyori-Lukács and Kastamonu could not recover

with seven goals, Azenaide Danila Jose Carlos and Katarina Jezic were top scorers for Kastamonu

Scandinavian force

Every player in Gyor's squad got the chance on the court and kept their smile on throughout. Veronica Kristijansen and Linn Blohm ended the night with eight goals apiece, but another duo had a great day.

Sandra Toft put up a wall in a crucial breaking point in the first half, finishing with eight saves at 37 per cent save efficiency.

In the second half, Silje Margaretha Solberg took over where Toft left and added another nine saves to the statistic at 45-per-cent efficiency.