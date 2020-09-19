Györ keep perfect record against Podravka

Since November 2007, Györi Audi ETO KC and HC Podravka Vegeta have met nine times in the continental top flight, and Györ have now won all of them.

The DELO EHF Champions League match on Saturday was no exception, and although Györ led by just one goal at half-time, they greatly improved after the break to clinch a 43:28 victory.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 43:28 (17:16)

Györ have three points after two games; Podravka stay on two points

the Hungarian side are now undefeated in 39 matches in the competition

Podravka’s Dejana Miloslavljevic scored seven goals from seven shots in the first half

Györ enjoyed a 6:0 run just after the break and went on to score 26 goals in the second half

Podravka will host Dortmund; Györ will play at Brest in round 3 next week

Gyor greatly improved after the break

The Hungarian powerhouse struggled in defence in the opening 30 minutes, with their goalkeepers making just three saves by half-time. Yet in the second half, Györ improved a lot and looked much more solid in defence and efficient in attack, which helped them to claim a comfortable 15-goal victory.