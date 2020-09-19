Rostov held by last-gasp Krim equaliser

It was a see-saw DELO EHF Champions League match that had four lead changes, but ultimately, Rostov-Don and RK Krim Mercator shared the spoils, with a 23:23 draw.

Krim left wing Maja Svetik scored the last goal of the game in the final second, handing the Slovenian side their first point of the season.

GROUP A

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs RK Krim Mercator (SLO) 23:23 (12:14)

Anna Vyakhireva scored nine times in the first half, helping the Russian champions to open a 7:4 gap in the 12th minute

Krim exploited Rostov's defensive woes at the end of the first half, enjoying a 6:2 run to take a 14:12 half-time lead

Krim’s 74 per cent shooting efficiency dipped in the second half, as Rostov powered to a 7:1 run to start the second half

Krim were close to losing their first two Champions League games for only the second time in the past 16 seasons, but Svetik's goal secured a draw

Rostov will travel next week to face CSM Bucuresti, while Krim host Team Esbjerg

The final dagger

In the tightest of games, Rostov-Don boasted a two-goal lead with two minutes to go and looked set to clinch their second win of the season.

But with two players suspended, coach Tomas Hlavaty decided to use an extra attacking player. The tactic backfired, Krim retrieved the ball and left wing Maja Svetik scored in the empty net to tie the game.

