Eight teams ready for last step ahead of EHF FINAL4
Only two matches separate the remaining teams in the EHF Champions League Women from the EHF FINAL4 2024 in Budapest. Highlight in this weekend’s first leg of the quarter-finals is the Match of the Week between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg on Saturday.
It is going to be a super tough match with a lot of intensity and nerves. We have played against each other a lot in recent years, and we have had the upper hand this season, but they still beat us in the EHF FINAL4 last year.
Since we got to know who we are playing, it has been in our head that this is the big one. We look forward to playing in a sold-out arena, the atmosphere will be hot, and we will put 200% effort into the fight. It’s usually about spirit and heart; and if we bring these things, alongside a solid defence, I think we have a good chance of winning.