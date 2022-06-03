Centre back Oftedal is joined on the All-star Team not just by coach Martin, but also goalkeeper Laura Glauser, line player Linn Blohm and best defender Kari Brattset Dale.

It is the fourth year in a row that Oftedal has been named as All-star Team centre back for the Champions League.

A number of other players are also regular All-star Team members. CSM Bucuresti's Cristina Neagu makes her seventh appearance, after nominations from 2015 to 2018, and in 2020 and 2021. Vipers Kristiansand's Nora Mørk is named All-star right back for a fifth time, after 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.