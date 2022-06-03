Györ quintet headline EHF Champions League All-star Team
Four Györi Audi ETO KC players, plus their coach Ambros Martin, have been named to the EHF Champions League Women All-star Team 2021/22, with Stine Oftedal winning her fourth consecutive spot.
Centre back Oftedal is joined on the All-star Team not just by coach Martin, but also goalkeeper Laura Glauser, line player Linn Blohm and best defender Kari Brattset Dale.
It is the fourth year in a row that Oftedal has been named as All-star Team centre back for the Champions League.
A number of other players are also regular All-star Team members. CSM Bucuresti's Cristina Neagu makes her seventh appearance, after nominations from 2015 to 2018, and in 2020 and 2021. Vipers Kristiansand's Nora Mørk is named All-star right back for a fifth time, after 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2021.
Martin becomes the best coach for the fifth time, following his previous appearances between 2015 and 2018.
Team Esbjerg left wing Sanna Solberg-Isaksen makes her second appearance in the line-up, after 2020, as does best young player Pauletta Foppa. Foppa was the best line player last year when Brest Bretagne Handball reached the EHF FINAL4.
The rest of this year's All-star Team appear for the first time, with inaugural nominations for Glauser, Blohm and Brattset Dale as well as right wing Angela Malestein of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria.
Most of the All-star Team will be stepping on court at the MVM Dome in Budapest this weekend during the EHF FINAL4, but Malestein, Foppa and Neagu will be absent after their teams were knocked out earlier in the competition.
Brattset Dale will also miss this weekend, having recently announced she is pregnant.
After winning the EHF EURO 2020 and the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship, Norway once again prove their strength in women's handball with four of the nine players' nominations: Oftedal, Mørk, Solberg-Isaksen and Brattset Dale.
Thousands of fans logged on to the Home of Handball app to make their votes for the team ahead of the final weekend.
EHF Champions League Women 2021/22 All-star Team
- Goalkeeper: Laura Glauser (Györi Audi ETO KC)
- Left wing: Sanna Solberg-Isaksen (Team Esbjerg)
- Left back: Cristina Neagu (CSM Bucuresti)
- Centre back: Stine Oftedal (Györi Audi ETO KC)
- Right back: Nora Mørk (Vipers Kristiansand)
- Right wing: Angela Malestein (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)
- Line player: Linn Blohm (Györi Audi ETO KC)
- Best defender: Kari Brattset Dale (Györi Audi ETO KC)
- Young player: Pauletta Foppa (Brest Bretagne Handball)
- Coach: Ambros Martin (Györi Audi ETO KC)