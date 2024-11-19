Hallgrímsson to meet his youth idol Pálmarsson in MOTW

Compared to the strong and balanced French league, the domestic competition in Poland is mainly about the duels with Industria Kielce. Plock have already beaten them twice this season: in the Super Cup and their first league encounter.

In the EHF Champions League, though, the season start has not gone according to Plock’s wishes, raking only seventh in group A after one win and six defeats.

“Of course, our expectations were different than the outcome, but unfortunately we lost many matches extremely closely,” says Hallgrímsson, who shares playing time in the EHF Champions League with Mirko Allilovic, while talent Marcel Jastrzebski gets more playing time in the Polish league.

“Playing and training with Mirko is really cool. He has such a huge experience and he is a big inspiration for me for me,” Hallgrímsson says. “All three of us are good friends, but of course, only one can play at the same time and it is hard to sit on the bench.”

Hallgrímsson praises the “great job” by Wisla’s goalkeeper coach Marcin Wichary, the former No. 1 of the Polish national team.

With 11 different nationalities represented in the squad and a Spanish head coach, the main language at Plock is English. Though, Hallgrímsson is learning Polish.

“I am having Polish classes at the moment, but this language is really hard to learn. Having the opportunity to speak English is really nice for the foreign players,” Hallgrímsson says.