Gummersbach and Ystad reach main round

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
19 November 2024, 21:00

The German side VfL Gummersbach and the Swedish club Ystads IF HF booked their tickets to the main round in the early set of the Round 5 matches. They joined THW Kiel, MT Melsungen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, RK Vojvodina and GOG, who had sealed their berths in the next competition stage after Round 4. 

FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

GROUP D
Ystads IF HF (SWE) vs CSM Constanta (ROU) 38:29 (20:18)

Following this win, Ystad secured their progression to the main round. In the high-scoring first half, the hosts took an early 6:2 lead, but while they went on to dominate, Constanta stabilised the game, so the gap between the rivals was just two goals at half-time. Shortly after the restart, the Romanian side took their only lead throughout the match, 22:21, but Ystad responded with a 5:0 run and did no slow down afterwards, as their goalkeeper Alexander Linden boasted a 41 per cent saving efficiency. His teammate Linus Fernebrad scored eight goals from as many attempts, as Ystad cruised to a comfortable nine-goal win. 

20241119 YSTADSIF CSMCONSTANTA02 (6)
An important win, crucial to secure a good goal difference. We really stepped up our defence in the last twenty minutes, which allowed us to pull away in this match.
Oscar Carlén
Head Coach, YIF

GROUP H
VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL) 32:24  (16:10)

In Round 4, Gummersbach had become the first German team in the current competition to drop points, as they lost at Fenix Toulouse. However, now they went back to winning ways, comfortably taking two points against Hafnarfjordur. The home side opened up a 5:3 lead early in the game, but then the visitors from Iceland hit back, as a 5:0 run powered them to a 8:5 advantage. Gummersbach held their nerve, and as their goalkeeper Bertram Obling made 11 saves for a 52 per cent saving rate in the first half, his team were up 16:10 at the break. In the second half, Obling was replaced by Dominik Kuzmanovic, who stopped just four balls, and the game became more balanced. The hosts continued to have the upper hand, and they ultimately claimed their fourth win in the group matches, with Lukas Blohme becoming their top scorer with eight goals. 

20241119 Vflgummersbach Fhhafnarfjardar 73 Quote
For me personally, it was breath-taking. It was my first EHF European League game and I scored my first goal. Overall, I would also say it went really well. We won by eight goals. Our goal was to go to the next round and we achieved that.
Tom Koschek
Left wing / VfL Gummersbach (18 yrs)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

419A5156 Dxo Quote
It was wonderful to share the experience with the other young players I go to school with and play with daily, and to share the victory with them. It was also fun to be one of the older players on the field.
Lasse Vilhelmsen
Right back, GOG (19 yrs)

Round 5 action - early matches

20241119 Vflgummersbach Fhhafnarfjardar 71
Be.A.Star-Productions / Gummersbach
20241119 Vflgummersbach Fhhafnarfjardar 68
Be.A.Star-Productions / Gummersbach
20241119 Fraikin Gornik 75
Xavier Solanas / Granollers
20241119 Fraikin Gornik 92
Xavier Solanas / Granollers
20241119 Vflgummersbach Fhhafnarfjardar 39
Be.A.Star-Productions / Gummersbach
R1JC6951
Ante lasan / Sesvete
20241119 YSTADSIF CSMCONSTANTA02 (13)
Jeanette Lindeskog / Ystads IF HF
20241119 YSTADSIF CSMCONSTANTA02 (24)
Jeanette Lindeskog / Ystads IF HF
20241119 Tatran Limoges Kimak Fejko Ogando Yehia El Deraavz6 6158
Viktor Zamborský / TATRAN Prešov
R1JC6565
Ante lasan / Sesvete

Main image: © Be.A.Star-Productions

20241119 CLM Hallgrímsson Main
20241119 BSH Montpellier 26
