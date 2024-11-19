Gummersbach and Ystad reach main round
The German side VfL Gummersbach and the Swedish club Ystads IF HF booked their tickets to the main round in the early set of the Round 5 matches. They joined THW Kiel, MT Melsungen, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, RK Vojvodina and GOG, who had sealed their berths in the next competition stage after Round 4.
An important win, crucial to secure a good goal difference. We really stepped up our defence in the last twenty minutes, which allowed us to pull away in this match.
For me personally, it was breath-taking. It was my first EHF European League game and I scored my first goal. Overall, I would also say it went really well. We won by eight goals. Our goal was to go to the next round and we achieved that.
It was wonderful to share the experience with the other young players I go to school with and play with daily, and to share the victory with them. It was also fun to be one of the older players on the field.