GROUP H

VfL Gummersbach (GER) vs FH Hafnarfjordur (ISL) 32:24 (16:10)

In Round 4, Gummersbach had become the first German team in the current competition to drop points, as they lost at Fenix Toulouse. However, now they went back to winning ways, comfortably taking two points against Hafnarfjordur. The home side opened up a 5:3 lead early in the game, but then the visitors from Iceland hit back, as a 5:0 run powered them to a 8:5 advantage. Gummersbach held their nerve, and as their goalkeeper Bertram Obling made 11 saves for a 52 per cent saving rate in the first half, his team were up 16:10 at the break. In the second half, Obling was replaced by Dominik Kuzmanovic, who stopped just four balls, and the game became more balanced. The hosts continued to have the upper hand, and they ultimately claimed their fourth win in the group matches, with Lukas Blohme becoming their top scorer with eight goals.