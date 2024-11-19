Last 16 pairings set for EHF European Cup Women

Last season’s EHF European Cup runners-up MSK IUVENTA Michalovce start with an away match at A.C. PAOK in Greece, before hosting the return leg in Slovakia. And 2021 champions Malaga Costa del Sol continue their journey with a home match in Spain against Valur before travelling to Iceland a week later.

Three teams in total from Spain were involved in the draw, while Czechia, Greece, and Iceland were all represented by two teams. And though no country protection rule was applied, no national derby will be played in the Last 16.

The first leg is scheduled for 11/12 January 2025, followed by the return leg one week later on 18/19 January. The eight aggregate winners advance to the quarter-finals in February.

Last 16 draw for EHF European Cup Women 2024/25: