Hamburg and Graz to host EHF Finals 2024

The 2024 editions of the EHF Finals Men and Women, the final tournaments of the EHF European League, will be played in Austria and Germany.

Following the successful first edition in 2023, Graz will host the women’s event for the second time, while a European club handball competition final event will be played in Hamburg for the first time ever when the EHF Finals Men come to town.

The playing dates for the EHF Finals Women are 11/12 May 2024 at the Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz, and 25/26 May 2024 for the EHF Finals Men at Hamburg’s Barclays Arena.

The decision was confirmed by the EHF Executive Committee in its meeting in Herning on the fringes of the final weekend of the IHF Women’s World Championship.

By selecting Hamburg and Graz as host cities, the European Handball Federation underlines its endeavour to have the final events of the EHF European League played on neutral ground.

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: "The decision for Graz and Hamburg marks a huge step in the development of the EHF Finals and of the EHF European League as a whole. For the first time, the two final events are played in neutral venues – just like the EHF FINAL4s in Cologne and Budapest – and regarding location and event experience, both host cities offer a plethora of opportunities to stage true festivals of European handball in May."

David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, said: "After the successful inauguration of a neutral venue for the EHF Finals Women 2023, we are very happy to prolong the cooperation with the Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz for another year. Furthermore, with the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, we have found an outstanding and experienced arena to host the EHF Finals Men 2024. These awardings open thousands of handball enthusiasts and fans the opportunity to watch top-class handball in outstanding arenas on neutral ground while sponsors and partners can showcase their brands and activations on-site complemented by worldwide media distribution."

Tickets for EHF Finals Women already on sale

It is the second time after 2023 that the EHF Finals Women are played in Graz, Austria, at the Raiffeisen Sportpark. In May this year, Ikast Handbold beat Nykøbing Falster Håndbold in an all-Danish final.

With the decision for the host city, the first tickets are already going on sale. Tickets will be available in two different price categories with VIP options also available.

For the latters, separate hospitality area with a direct view to the courts, the best seats in the arena are being offered, granting not only a great experience but also perfect networking opportunities.

The ticket shop can be accessed here.

Elke Kahr, the Mayor of Graz, said: "The fact that Graz will be able to host the EHF Finals again in 2024 is an honour for our city and underlines the importance of sport to us. Team spirit and a sense of community are essential for success in all team sports, and this also applies to the organisers who work tirelessly behind the scenes. That’s why I would like to thank everyone already who will help making the Finals in the Raiffeisen Sportpark a success."

Ticket sales for EHF Finals Men launches in January

The city of Hamburg and the Barclays Arena have a rich history in handball. Hamburg is one of the main round venues for the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany and has hosted several different national and club competitions over the years.

With a capacity of more than 12,000 seats, the Barclays Arena will be the biggest venue ever for the EHF Finals. It is the first time that final tournament of the EHF European League Men is played in a neutral venue.

Ticket sales are expected to start at the beginning of January.

Christoph Holstein, State Councillor for Interior and Sports in Hamburg, said: "The ‘Active City’ will catch a handball fever next year, and we hope that shortly after the Men’s European Handball Championship in January, we will experience another international, top-class handball event. The EHF Finals Men will offer top-level sport and another highlight for all handball fans in Hamburg and beyond."

Steve Schwenkglenks, CEO of the Barclays Arena in Hamburg, commented: "We are thrilled that the EHF Finals Men 2024 will be held at the Barclays Arena. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the world-class level of handball in our city and to excite fans from all over Europe. Our arena and the experienced arena team provide the perfect stage for this high-profile event, and we are looking forward to offering the players, teams, and fans an unforgettable experience. Hosting this event underscores Hamburg's reputation as a sports city and our ability to successfully organise major events."