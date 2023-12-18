Paulo Pereira: success is a team effort

Pereira took over the Portuguese men’s national team in 2016, succeeding Rolando Freitas. Although it took a few years, under Pereira’s leadership Portugal have now established themselves as regular participants in all major tournaments – qualifying for the EHF EURO 2020, 2022 and now 2024; the 2021 and 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship, and making history by qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“For me, these are small successes, because at the moment we don't have medals. These are obviously positive results for Portugal and they come from a lot of people, never just one person. Especially those on the field playing. We always owe more to athletes than the other way around. I have a highly competitive group of players, each one does their part in the best way possible,” highlights Pereira.

At the EHF EURO 2024 Portugal are in group F with the powerful Denmark, Czechia and Greece. And the Portuguese coach is always cautious when talking about facing any opponent in a competition like a European championship.

“If a team doesn't play well in a European championship game, they risk losing, no matter who is the opponent. Therefore, we will prepare every game very well. First Greece, then Czechia, a very dangerous team, with players playing in the Bundesliga, in Wisla Plock, it will be tough. But let's look at the three games as very important, one at a time. This is how we go to the next European championship,” stresses Pereira.