Paulo Pereira: success is a team effort

EHF / Tiago Nogueira
18 December 2023, 11:00

Portuguese national team head coach Paulo Pereira knew from a very early age that he wanted to be a handball coach.

“I took a risk and it worked out, fortunately,” he says, as Portugal prepare for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany in January.

Pereira took over the Portuguese men’s national team in 2016, succeeding Rolando Freitas. Although it took a few years, under Pereira’s leadership Portugal have now established themselves as regular participants in all major tournaments – qualifying for the EHF EURO 2020, 2022 and now 2024; the 2021 and 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship, and making history by qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“For me, these are small successes, because at the moment we don't have medals. These are obviously positive results for Portugal and they come from a lot of people, never just one person. Especially those on the field playing. We always owe more to athletes than the other way around. I have a highly competitive group of players, each one does their part in the best way possible,” highlights Pereira.

At the EHF EURO 2024 Portugal are in group F with the powerful Denmark, Czechia and Greece. And the Portuguese coach is always cautious when talking about facing any opponent in a competition like a European championship.

“If a team doesn't play well in a European championship game, they risk losing, no matter who is the opponent. Therefore, we will prepare every game very well. First Greece, then Czechia, a very dangerous team, with players playing in the Bundesliga, in Wisla Plock, it will be tough. But let's look at the three games as very important, one at a time. This is how we go to the next European championship,” stresses Pereira.

The past two tournaments have helped Portugal shape their expectations for major tournaments. At the EHF EURO 2020 they defeated France and secured their best ranking ever (sixth) in the competition, which also paved the way for Olympic qualification.

But what was the change that gave rise to this rise in performance?

“It all started in 2018, when we beat Lithuania, who had an excellent team. We already had our seven-against-six attack, where we obviously benefited from FC Porto who played that way and we, intelligently, used this weapon in the national team with the same players base. And then at EURO 2020, this performance was even more visible. As a coach I never had any doubts, it was just a matter of mindset. Compete to win,” Pereira says.

Improving on that historic sixth place is not the main goal for the 58-year-old for the upcoming EHF EURO.

“I like to set almost impossible goals. Setting normal goals just to be very happy is not worth it. I like clear and impactful goals for everyone. And our main goal in the next EURO is to reach the main round. Then we want to try to reach a place that will take us to the pre-Olympic tournament. And then we want to improve the sixth place. Step by step,” he says.

If Portugal do reach the Olympic qualification tournament again, they have plenty of good memories from 2021 when they defeated France (29:28) with a goal from Rui Silva in the final seconds to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time.

Pereira ranks that moment high in his coaching career.

“I had several moments that really impacted me as a coach and as a person, including in women's handball with the Tunisian national team. I remember well a game against Algeria, with 18,000 people in the arena, where we won and clinched the African championship trophy.

“But regarding that game against France in the pre-Olympic tournament, we will never forget it of course. A series of factors contributed to this absolutely epic moment for Portuguese sport. As a collective sport, in addition to football, only handball has represented Portugal at the Olympic Games. What we did is remarkable,” adds Pereira.

The epic moment came very soon after the tragic death of goalkeeper Alfredo Quintana in February 2021.

“As a coach, I spoke to the group bluntly. After Alfredo's death, our group of athletes made the decision that they wanted to compete anyway. For us and for him, especially for Alfredo Quintana. That's how we looked at it,” Pereira says.

Looking ahead, Portugal’s handball future seems bright, with a number of talented youngsters now making an impact on the world and European stage. Portugal were runners-up at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, and seventh at the M18 EHF EURO 2022, and there are 14 players on the initial squad list for the EHF EURO 2024 who were born in the 2000s. That includes Sporting CP brothers Martim and Francisco (‘Kiko’) Costa, who were their team’s top scorers in the EHF European League Men last season.

“Things will happen naturally. We are working hard on this, as we are a country with a small recruitment base. In the last M20 EHF EURO we had six under-18 athletes. There aren't that many under-20s with a very high level, that's what these data demonstrate.

“When someone has the right potential, we have to make the most of it. France have many more young people playing handball, high-performance centres, great investment in the sport and in the last five games against us, they lost three. It's amazing what we do,” thinks Pereira.

Asked about how far the Portuguese team can go in the short to medium term, Pereira is very clear.

“I have never been and will never be attached to the national team. I believe there is a positive dynamic, with young players and a strong mentality with what we think of ourselves and not the others. But I must say that we need more investment. Still, I know that we will continue to grow and as long as I can I want to continue to help with the positive growth of Portuguese handball,” concludes Pereira.

