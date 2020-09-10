Handball is back: Women’s EHF EURO 2020 to go ahead as planned

The European Handball Federation and the national handball federations of Norway and Denmark can confirm that the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 will throw off as planned in December.

The news that the tournament will go ahead comes following the announcement by the Norwegian Handball Federation (NHF) that all matches scheduled to take place in Norway will be played in one arena: the Trondheim Spektrum.

In Denmark, both arenas which are scheduled to host matches, in Frederikshavn and Herning, remain ready to host the women’s elite – but with reduced capacities.

The decision means the tournament will precede the VELUX EHF FINAL4, which was also given the green light to go ahead earlier this week .

Trondheim Spektrum in the spotlight

The Norwegian federation came to the decision to host matches solely in Trondheim in order to minimise infection risk, expenses and travel for competing teams and officials keeping in mind Covid-19 measures.

The venue was originally earmarked to host just preliminary round matches, but the decision now means the arena will now host main round matches and the games over the final weekend. As a result, matches will now no longer take place in Stavanger or Oslo.

It is planned, but at this stage not confirmed, that a maximum of 200 spectators will be able to attend each match. As a result of the decision, the NHF is now embarking on an intensive planning period to host the championship in Trondheim.

The details of a final ticket sales phase, adjusted to suit the existing restrictions, will be presented at a later stage. The NHF has advised that tickets already purchased are no longer valid for the tournament and that refunds will be offered to supporters.

Danish venues remain ready for handball

In Denmark, meanwhile, the Danish federation have confirmed that matches will still go ahead at the intended two venues during the course of the tournament.

Frederikshavn and Herning are both set to host preliminary round matches with Herning also a venue for the main round.

Covid-19 guidelines in Denmark currently allows 500 spectators into arenas – however the Danish federation are working hard on potentially increasing that number while still adhering to the safety guidelines issued by the Danish officials.

In Denmark all tickets are now on sale, and in the event of a cancellation, change in venue or reduced capacity, ticket holders will be reimbursed, minus the booking fee.

Given the ever-changing situation surrounding Covid-19 in both countries, the EHF together with both national federations, will endeavour to keep the public up to date on the status of the tournament.