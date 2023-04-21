"Handball is in our blood"

It was 4 February 2007 in the Cologne Arena, around 18:20 CET. The former German Federal President Horst Köhler and IHF President Hassan Moustafa worked hard to heave the world championship trophy, which weighs more than 20 kilograms, up and onto the podium. There, the player with number 13 receives the World Cup trophy, lifts it up through the rain of confetti in a seemingly easy manner, and holds it out to his cheering teammates.

“To this day I still get asked how it felt. And then these emotions always come up for me, this indescribable feeling,” said the one who received the trophy, Markus Baur. The captain and his teammates celebrated the World Championship triumph with “Heiner Brand beards” glued in their faces and golden crowns on their heads. Baur add, "I can't believe it's been 16 years, how time flies."

Back then in 2007, Baur was playmaker for the national team and TBV Lemgo, which was called “TBV Germany” because of its large number of national team players. Born in Meersburg on Lake Constance, Baur (now 52) had previously played in Pfullingen, Wallau-Massenheim, Niederwurzbach and Wetzlar before moving to Lemgo in 2001.

Twice he was a German Cup winner, once German champion and won the EHF Cup in 2006 - but he celebrated his greatest successes in the national team; European champion in 2004, Olympic runner-up in 2004, silver medallist at the 2003 World Championship, silver medallist at the 2002 European Championship, third place in the 1998 European Championship - the "extended arm of national coach Heiner Brand" and two-time German handball player of the year was involved in all the successes of the “golden generation”.