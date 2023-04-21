Playing times for EHF Finals Men 2023 confirmed
A day after the two semi-final pairings for the EHF Finals Men 2023 in Flensburg were drawn, the EHF has confirmed the playing order and throw-off times for the season-ending event of the EHF European League 2022/23 on 27/28 May.
Montpellier HB and Füchse Berlin are set to open the EHF Finals Men 2023 in the Campushalle in Flensburg on Saturday 27 May with the first semi-final at 15:30 CEST. Fraikin BM. Granollers and Frisch Auf Göppingen take the court from 18:00 CEST for the second match that determines the lineup for the 2023 final.
The throw-off times are identical for Sunday 28 May. The two teams beaten in the semi-finals meet in the third-place match at 15:30 CEST, before the two semi-final winners contest the final at 18:00 CEST to find the new champions and to close out the EHF European League 2022/23 season.
EHF Finals Men 2023 (Campushalle, Flensburg) – playing schedule:
Saturday, 27 May:
> 15:30 CEST: Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin (semi-final 1)
> 18:00 CEST: Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (semi-final 2)
Sunday, 28 May:
> 15:30 CEST: third-place match
> 18:00 CEST: final
Planning to attend the season highlight of the EHF European League Men? Click here for all ticket info for the EHF Finals Men 2023 in the Campushalle in Flensburg.