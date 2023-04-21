Playing times for EHF Finals Men 2023 confirmed

Montpellier HB and Füchse Berlin are set to open the EHF Finals Men 2023 in the Campushalle in Flensburg on Saturday 27 May with the first semi-final at 15:30 CEST. Fraikin BM. Granollers and Frisch Auf Göppingen take the court from 18:00 CEST for the second match that determines the lineup for the 2023 final.

The throw-off times are identical for Sunday 28 May. The two teams beaten in the semi-finals meet in the third-place match at 15:30 CEST, before the two semi-final winners contest the final at 18:00 CEST to find the new champions and to close out the EHF European League 2022/23 season.

EHF Finals Men 2023 (Campushalle, Flensburg) – playing schedule:

Saturday, 27 May:

> 15:30 CEST: Montpellier HB vs Füchse Berlin (semi-final 1)

> 18:00 CEST: Fraikin BM. Granollers vs Frisch Auf Göppingen (semi-final 2)

Sunday, 28 May:

> 15:30 CEST: third-place match

> 18:00 CEST: final

Planning to attend the season highlight of the EHF European League Men? Click here for all ticket info for the EHF Finals Men 2023 in the Campushalle in Flensburg.