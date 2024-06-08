251023Aalborg

Hansen hopes to farewell Champions League with first title

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
08 June 2024, 10:00

As a past EHF Champions League winner and superstar with THW Kiel in particular, Filip Jicha knows what he's talking about on the topic of handball. “It is a special year as Mikkel Hansen finishes his career. Nikola Karabatic as well. Niclas Ekberg finishes with us this weekend. So far, for handball fans, it is a sad summer,” says the Czech coach of Kiel.

While Karabatic does not have one last chance at winning the trophy, as PSG bowed out of the trophy race in the quarter-finals, Hansen will have the opportunity to win his first ever EHF Champions League title this weekend, with Aalborg.  

This attempt will be his eighth. Aalborg are the fourth club with which Hansen will try to win the EHF Champions League, after Paris, Barça and AG Kobenhavn. He played the EHF Champions League final twice before, in 2010 with Barça and 2017 with Paris. But he has never lifted the trophy — at least, yet.

What one will remember about Hansen as a handball player will be, first and foremost, that he was a fantastic offensive player. Ahead of his last EHF FINAL4, Hansen scored 1,125 goals in the competition overall, making him the fourth top scorer in the EHF Champions League to date.

“Mikkel is one of the greatest offensive players ever. He makes perfect decisions, especially in seven-against-six. He can find solutions in every situation, even the most complicated ones. He’s one of those players that deserve the best farewell possible,” says Barça coach Carlos Ortega.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

02152024 Aalborg HC Zagreb 24
Henrik Hansen
KLAHN 16.11.23 755927
Sascha Klahn
251023Aalborg Kolstad 25
Henrik Hansen
1207023Aalborg PSG 0024
Henrik Hansen
FF4CGN24 Media Calls MAL0704 AM
He’s the same as he’s ever been — never satisfied, always demanding with his teammates, always pushing everybody to be better. Even though the young players have played more this season, Mikkel still remains an important part of our team.
Henrik Møllgaard
Left back, Aalborg Håndbold

Hansen remains the player that has scored the most goals in a single EHF Champions League season, as he netted 141 times in 2015/16. That year was the second time he took the top scorer award after 2012, when he scored 98 times for Copenhagen.

This season — his 16th in the competition — Hansen was again an important player for his team, as he scored 68 times in the EHF Champions League alone. “He’s the same as he’s ever been — never satisfied, always demanding with his teammates, always pushing everybody to be better. Even though the young players have played more this season, Mikkel still remains an important part of our team,” says his teammate in both the club and national team Henrik Møllgaard.

But according to the Aalborg left back, the quest for the trophy has nothing to do with Hansen specifically. “It would be nice for him to win it with us, because it would mean a lot to him. But no one’s going to bed tonight thinking about Mikkel Hansen winning the Champions League” says Møllgaard. “I’m sure everyone will want to win it for the club and for the team.”

His opponents on Saturday afternoon, SC Magdeburg, freely admit that Hansen has been “a fantastic player,” but for Hansen to lift the trophy on Sunday night, the German side would have to be eliminated in the semi-final on Saturday, so none are keen for that to happen.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

UH19198k
kolektiff
20240425 Veszprem Aalborg 24 Mikkel Ansen Nagy Laszlo
Roland Peka
AHE1853
kolektiff
20240425 Veszprem Aalborg 24 Mikkel Jansen
Roland Peka

Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert sums it all up: “I liked Mikkel Hansen so much as a handball player and I’m so proud I have the chance to play against him one more time. But we want the trophy and it’s not our problem if it’s his last chance or not, sorry.”

But despite the SC Magdeburg coach understandably not wanting the Aalborg superstar to depart on a high, all EHF FINAL4 participants at least agree on two things: That Hansen will leave a big mark on handball, and also that for him to say goodbye to club competitions in such a setting feels like the perfect farewell. As Jicha says: “It’s somehow a fairytale that he gets to end his club career here at LANXESS arena.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

FF4CGN24 Media Calls MAL0926 AM
Previous Article SUMMARY: Eve of throw-off at TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4
FF4CGN24 Opening Party AR60019 AH
Next Article LIVE BLOG: Semi-finals day in Cologne

Latest news

More News