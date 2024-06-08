Hansen hopes to farewell Champions League with first title
As a past EHF Champions League winner and superstar with THW Kiel in particular, Filip Jicha knows what he's talking about on the topic of handball. “It is a special year as Mikkel Hansen finishes his career. Nikola Karabatic as well. Niclas Ekberg finishes with us this weekend. So far, for handball fans, it is a sad summer,” says the Czech coach of Kiel.
He’s the same as he’s ever been — never satisfied, always demanding with his teammates, always pushing everybody to be better. Even though the young players have played more this season, Mikkel still remains an important part of our team.