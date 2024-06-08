Hansen hopes to farewell Champions League with first title

While Karabatic does not have one last chance at winning the trophy, as PSG bowed out of the trophy race in the quarter-finals, Hansen will have the opportunity to win his first ever EHF Champions League title this weekend, with Aalborg.

This attempt will be his eighth. Aalborg are the fourth club with which Hansen will try to win the EHF Champions League, after Paris, Barça and AG Kobenhavn. He played the EHF Champions League final twice before, in 2010 with Barça and 2017 with Paris. But he has never lifted the trophy — at least, yet.

What one will remember about Hansen as a handball player will be, first and foremost, that he was a fantastic offensive player. Ahead of his last EHF FINAL4, Hansen scored 1,125 goals in the competition overall, making him the fourth top scorer in the EHF Champions League to date.

“Mikkel is one of the greatest offensive players ever. He makes perfect decisions, especially in seven-against-six. He can find solutions in every situation, even the most complicated ones. He’s one of those players that deserve the best farewell possible,” says Barça coach Carlos Ortega.