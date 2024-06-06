FF4CGN24

LIVE BLOG: Arrival day in Cologne

06 June 2024, 14:30

The time has come to decide the title of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 — this weekend, THW Kiel, Aalborg Håndbold, SC Magdeburg and Barça will battle for the trophy in LANXESS arena, Cologne with two action-packed days promised. The semi-finals take place on Saturday, and the finals will be held on Sunday. On Thursday, the teams travel to Cologne. 

  • countdown to the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 on 8 and 9 June in Cologne
  • Saturday's semi-finals:
    • SC Magdeburg vs Aalborg 15:00 CEST
    • Barça vs THW Kiel 18:00 CEST
  • Sunday's matches:
    • final 18:00 CEST
    • 3/4 placement match 15:00 CEST
  • read the semi-final preview and test your knowledge on the event and the 2023/24 season with our quiz
  • see how to follow the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. Watch all matches live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
  • Courtney Gahan reporting live from Cologne through the weekend. All photos © kolektiff

17:41

So Aalborg are set for their second EHF FINAL4 appearance, and they are not the only club who will contest the event for the second time — the other side is none other than defending title holders SC Magdeburg. Both teams had spectacular debuts in Cologne, with Magdeburg winning the trophy in 2023/24 and Aalborg playing for it in 2020/21. 

Their rivals for the weekend are on completely the other end of the scale, as they lead the participation ranking at the EHF FINAL4. Barça have the record with 12 appearances including 2024, and Kiel will play the event for the ninth time this year.

Barça won the title on four of those appearances, including the two before Magdeburg's victory last year, making the Spanish side the only club to defend the trophy in Cologne. Kiel topped the podium three times in LANXESS arena, including the very first edition in 2009/10.  

17:07

With Aalborg arrived at the team hotel in Cologne, let's take a look back at the journey that led them here this season. 

All TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 teams earned the right to skip the play-offs after ranking among the two top sides in their group, but Aalborg had perhaps the roughest campaign on the path to that achievement of all four semi-finalists. While Magdeburg won 12 games, Barça were victorious 11 times, Kiel 10 and Aalborg eight. The Danish side were defeated three times and drew three times as well. 

In the quarter-finals, Aalborg faced Veszprém, losing the first game by one before powering to a five-goal win in the second leg to take an aggregate victory of 64:60. With that, Aalborg reached what is their second EHF FINAL4, following their debut in 2020/21, when they made it to the final. 

15:56

With today all about travel to Cologne and the teams settling in, we have lots of time to talk about fun facts and stories surrounding the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. 

One of the biggest potential stories we will have to wait and see about is that of Mikkel Hansen — just one of the legends set to retire after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, making the two matches in Cologne his last in the EHF Champions League. Hansen is a three-time back-to-back world champion, has taken both the Olympic and European titles once, and was named IHF World Player of the Year three times. He has also nabbed numerous top scorer crowns and All-star Team places.

The only thing Hansen hasn't done? Win the Champions League. 

Having moved back home to Denmark in 2022 to join Aalborg, Hansen now has one special last chance to take the missing piece of silverware this weekend. 

Not only would it be a great end to his individual career, it would mean another celebration for the great duo Hansen has formed with Niklas Landin, with whom he achieved all his national team accolades. 

15:05

Aalborg are the first team to arrive in Cologne, having landed in Germany roughly one hour ago. Magdeburg and Kiel are both due to arrive in Cologne in a few hours, and Barça will touch down late in the evening. 

Meanwhile, we have plenty of reading material to help get you in the mood for the big weekend ahead. Below, check out our preview of the semi-finals and a statistics-based analysis of the teams' right backs in focus. After that, you might just be ready to ace our quiz. 

14:35

Good afternoon from Cologne, where anticipation for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2024 is building, as the semi-finalists will arrive through the course of the afternoon and evening. Courtney Gahan here to take you through it all, from touchdown in Cologne to cleanup after the trophy celebration on Sunday night, when we will know the winners of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season!

Will we see THW Kiel or Barça return to top of the podium, Magdeburg defend their title from 2022/23, or Aalborg take the trophy for the first time ever? 

