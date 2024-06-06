17:41

So Aalborg are set for their second EHF FINAL4 appearance, and they are not the only club who will contest the event for the second time — the other side is none other than defending title holders SC Magdeburg. Both teams had spectacular debuts in Cologne, with Magdeburg winning the trophy in 2023/24 and Aalborg playing for it in 2020/21.

Their rivals for the weekend are on completely the other end of the scale, as they lead the participation ranking at the EHF FINAL4. Barça have the record with 12 appearances including 2024, and Kiel will play the event for the ninth time this year.

Barça won the title on four of those appearances, including the two before Magdeburg's victory last year, making the Spanish side the only club to defend the trophy in Cologne. Kiel topped the podium three times in LANXESS arena, including the very first edition in 2009/10.

17:07

With Aalborg arrived at the team hotel in Cologne, let's take a look back at the journey that led them here this season.

All TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 teams earned the right to skip the play-offs after ranking among the two top sides in their group, but Aalborg had perhaps the roughest campaign on the path to that achievement of all four semi-finalists. While Magdeburg won 12 games, Barça were victorious 11 times, Kiel 10 and Aalborg eight. The Danish side were defeated three times and drew three times as well.

In the quarter-finals, Aalborg faced Veszprém, losing the first game by one before powering to a five-goal win in the second leg to take an aggregate victory of 64:60. With that, Aalborg reached what is their second EHF FINAL4, following their debut in 2020/21, when they made it to the final.