HappyLeague children more than happy at MOTW in Aalborg

The term ‘happy’ got a whole new dimension last week for children involved in the HappyLeague.

Playing their own game ahead of the Match of the Week between Aalborg Håndbold and THW Kiel in the 5,000-capacity Sparekassen Denmark Arena made the boys and girls from the HappyLeague feel like true EHF Champions League stars for one night.

In cooperation with EHF Marketing, hummel, and Aalborg Håndbold, the HappyLeague took centre stage during MOTW in round 8 of the EHF Champions League.

While their visit to the arena in Aalborg lasted only for a day, the unique experience has provided them with ever-lasting memories.

The HappyLeague is an international project, bringing handball to young people with special needs. With former Danish international Rikke Nielsen among its founders, the LykkeLiga – the Danish version of HappyLeague – was the starting point for the project and meanwhile 1,200 children with cognitive disabilities are playing at 80 handball clubs. The feel-good community has spread its wings across Europe, with teams emerging in Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Faroe Islands, and Greenland.

Wearing special hummel jerseys with EHF Champions League sleeve badges, the children played their own game, which was all about inclusion instead of winning.

After their match, the children got the chance to meet Aalborg players Sebastian Henneberg and René Antonsen and chat with them about the one subject that connects them all: handball!

Cheered on by the sell-out crowd just minutes before Aalborg and Kiel threw off their MOTW, the children enjoyed a deserved lap of honour, while one of the kids returned on court after MOTW to hand over the Player of the Match trophy to Nikolaj Laesø.

Another Aalborg player, Henrik Møllgaard, one of the ambassadors of the LykkeLiga, used the opportunity to share his passion for the project during the day – and already on the night before in the Dinner for Two powered by Gorenje with Magnus Landin and Markus Floth on the ehfcl Instagram channel.

EHF Marketing was proud to be part of this special night in Denmark.

“It was truly an honour to welcome these very special VIP guests in the arena in Aalborg. It gives us much joy to see the HappyLeague and all participating kids shine. We are proud to support this amazing project that proves the accessibility of handball for everyone,” said Matthias Mayrhofer, Director Partner & Brand at EHF Marketing.

While the HappyLeague is obviously about handball, the night in Aalborg has shown that the project goes well beyond sports. It is a community of positive thinking and togetherness – and as such an example for our entire society.