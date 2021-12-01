18:32

Szeged players checking the weather app on their phones? Let's hope it calms down in Aalborg and all stay safe!

📣 It's official: our @ehfcl game against #Aalborg is postponed due to adverse weather conditions in the Danish city. Game set to start at 8:45 PM 📣 pic.twitter.com/B8FoEJUo1t — PICK Szeged Handball Team (@pickhandball) December 1, 2021

18:23

While the other group A game in Scandinavia between Aalborg and Szeged has been delayed until 20:45 CET, we will first focus on Elverum hosting Brest. It is a match between two sides that are desperate for a win.

Elverum had their four-match unbeaten streak ended by two defeats against group leaders Montpellier. And Brest... well they are the only group phase participants without a win yet this season.

MATCHDAY!

💥Elverum VS Meshkov Brest

⚔EHF Champions League

🏟 Terningen Arena 🕓18:45

📺 Viaplay og Viasat 4

🤍🖤 #sammenforelverum #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/brajs4UfUK — ElverumHandball (@ElverumHandball) December 1, 2021

18:11

So we are starting off with Motor vs Flensburg and Elverum vs Brest at 18:45 CET.

Only one point is separating Motor (sixth place with six points) and Flensburg (fifth with seven) in group B as this is an important game for both. Mind you, Flensburg could go level on points with both Barça and PSG - at least for one night - if they win tonight.

However, if Motor are displaying moves like these again, they might be hard to beat:

18:00

Here is an official statement regarding the delayed throw-off for the match between Aalborg and Szeged in Denmark tonight, now pushed back to a 20:45 CET start:

Official statement from the European Handball Federation on #AalborgHandbold vs @pickhandball https://t.co/XuB1m64Dn3 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) December 1, 2021

17:00

Tonight's playing schedule includes three of the top-four teams in group A! First we see fourth-ranked Aalborg host second-ranked Szeged at 18:45 CET, followed by top-ranked Montpellier taking on Zagreb two hours later.

How will those games affect the standings in group A after round 9?

16:45

This is what we have in store for you tonight and tomorrow:

16:30

Good afternoon. Days are getting shorter and temperatures are sinking, but the EHF Champions League Men is not going into its winter sleep yet...

... as we have two more rounds in Europe's top flight coming up, with round 9 to be played tonight and tomorrow.

Get yourself in the mood for two bright nights in these dark days with our round preview: