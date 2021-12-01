Montpellier and Aalborg enjoy two-goal leads at half-time
Round 9 of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, highlighted by the Match of the Week between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Lomza Vive Kielce on Thursday at 20:45 CET.
- EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 group phase, round 9
- on Wednesday, now running: Aalborg lead Szeged 16:14 at HT, Montpellier lead Zagreb 14:12 at HT; earlier: Motor beat Flensburg 31:22 (15:14), Brest get first win at Elverum 32:33 (15:17)
- on Thursday, at 18:45 CET: Veszprém vs Dinamo; at 20:45 CET: MOTW PSG vs Kielce, Kiel vs Vardar, Barça vs Porto
- check the group standings on eurohandball.com
- all eight matches live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
- read the round preview for info on every match
- Eric Willemsen reporting
21:55
Halfway through the second half, Montpellier have opened a five-goal gap to Zagreb (21:16) and look like cruising to another win, while Aalborg remain just two ahead of Szeged (25:23) with all to play for.
21:44
Sportsmanship. This is the EHF Champions League.
21:24 HALF-TIME | MONTPELLIER vs ZAGREB 14:12
Zagreb got their first win of the season last week and have carried some self-confidence into tonight's match, but group A leaders Montpellier are just a bit more efficient so far. Interesting stat: no less than 10 different Montpellier players have already gotten their name on the score sheet.
21:21 HALF-TIME | AALBORG vs SZEGED 16:14
Aalborg keep the momentum going after their MOTW win over Kiel last week. Szeged hanging in there, with Mario Sostaric the best scorer of the match so far, with five goals.
21:08
It is advantage for the home teams so far, with Montpellier leading Zagreb 10:7, and Aalborg also three up against Szeged, 11:8, with 11 minutes left in the first half.
Meanwhile, enjoy this beauty from Valentin Porte:
20:47
We are off and running in Denmark and France for the last two matches of tonight: Aalborg host Szeged in a match that was delayed from its initial 18:45 CET start because of the weather situation in Denmark, and group A leaders Montpellier hope to strengthen their position against Zagreb.
20:29
We have the moment in Elverum for you: look how Ivan Matskevich gives Brest their long-awaited maiden victory of the 2021/22 season.
20:25 RESULT | MOTOR vs FLENSBURG 31:22 (15:14)
Wow! Big, big win for Motor, who leapfrog Flensburg in the standings, pushing the German side down to a disappointing sixth position in group B. And Malasinskas also wins that goal-scoring duel with Jakobsen: 9-8...
20:16 RESULT | ELVERUM vs BREST 32:33 (15:17)
Yes, they have done it! Brest take their first win of the season thanks to a Ivan Matskevich buzzer beater, upsetting Elverum in an up-and-down game. What a fightback from three down (31:28) with eight minutes on the clock!
20:14
Time timeout Elverum. This one is going to the wire with the Norwegian hosts and Meshkov Brest tied at 32:32 in the closing stages.
19:59
Congrats to Flensburg for passing the 7,000-goal mark in their EHF Champions League history! Only Barça, Veszprém, Kiel, Zagreb and Celje reached the milestone before.
It was Emil Jakobsen with his seventh of the match - a penalty to trail Motor by 20:18 - to score the goal:
19:52
Elverum have quickly stepped up a gear after the break: from two down they are now three up despite Mikita Vailupau netting again and again...:
19:26 HALF-TIME | MOTOR vs FLENSBURG 15:14
Not much in between the two teams for the first half, with Aidenas Malisinskas and Emil Jakobsen having a neck-to-neck duel for best scorer of the match; currently both on six goals!
"Up front more is definitely possible," the German side says on Twitter:
19:22 HALF-TIME | ELVERUM vs BREST 15:17
Is this finally going to be the night of Meshkov Brest's first win of the season?! They lead by two at the break against Elverum and Mikita Vailupau has been on fire with four goals so far:
19:13
Great Golla goal, but Flensburg taking a team timeout as the game at Motor remains level.
19:06
Big save as Elverum are struggling in the opening stages against Brest:
18:57
Motor and Flensburg are tied at 5:5 after the opening 10 minutes. Aidenas Malasinskas starring with four goals against Benjamin Buric so far!
18:32
Szeged players checking the weather app on their phones? Let's hope it calms down in Aalborg and all stay safe!
18:23
While the other group A game in Scandinavia between Aalborg and Szeged has been delayed until 20:45 CET, we will first focus on Elverum hosting Brest. It is a match between two sides that are desperate for a win.
Elverum had their four-match unbeaten streak ended by two defeats against group leaders Montpellier. And Brest... well they are the only group phase participants without a win yet this season.
18:11
So we are starting off with Motor vs Flensburg and Elverum vs Brest at 18:45 CET.
Only one point is separating Motor (sixth place with six points) and Flensburg (fifth with seven) in group B as this is an important game for both. Mind you, Flensburg could go level on points with both Barça and PSG - at least for one night - if they win tonight.
However, if Motor are displaying moves like these again, they might be hard to beat:
18:00
Here is an official statement regarding the delayed throw-off for the match between Aalborg and Szeged in Denmark tonight, now pushed back to a 20:45 CET start:
17:00
Tonight's playing schedule includes three of the top-four teams in group A! First we see fourth-ranked Aalborg host second-ranked Szeged at 18:45 CET, followed by top-ranked Montpellier taking on Zagreb two hours later.
How will those games affect the standings in group A after round 9?
16:45
This is what we have in store for you tonight and tomorrow:
16:30
Good afternoon. Days are getting shorter and temperatures are sinking, but the EHF Champions League Men is not going into its winter sleep yet...
... as we have two more rounds in Europe's top flight coming up, with round 9 to be played tonight and tomorrow.
Get yourself in the mood for two bright nights in these dark days with our round preview: