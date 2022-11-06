Elizabeth Omoregie spoke the morning after Slovenia’s impressive opening day win over Denmark, laying out the methods behind their success, rooted in their intense and clever defending.

“The 25-year-old also shares details of her unique journey to the heart of the team. Born in Greece to a Nigerian father and Bulgarian mother, her discovery of handball came through another sport and her tale is an inspiring one,” says one of the podcast hosts, Chris O’Reilly.

“On top of that, we look back at the opening two days of the championship, speaking about what we liked and did not like, plus a look ahead to the second round of matches.”

You can listen below or download the episode with Omoregie here.