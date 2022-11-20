Montenegro win extra-time battle for bronze

Jovanka Radicevic, right wing of Montenegro: “This was the hardest and the best game in my career. It was hard to play the whole tournament, as I knew it is the last dance. The girls promised me this medal, and they gave it to me. They were my sisters. Thanks to the fans, thanks to Bojana for this most important victory in my career. In 2012 I won two medals, in 2022 I finish with another medal. This was the best last dance you can have.”

Djurdjina Jaukovic, left back of Montenegro: “My body is hard, I was ready for this fight, despite all fouls. France usually take the medals, now we got this. What we did with seven-eight players in the whole tournament, was a big thing for Montenegro, the whole Balkan and even the whole world of handball. We showed what is possible with character and hearts. This bronze medal is a gold medal for me, this is the biggest thing in my life. Today is the best day in my life.”

Beatrice Edwige, line player of France: “Congratulations Jovanka for an amazing career and this medal. You are a perfect example for many players, you deserve this happy-end, this comes from my heart. Montenegro deserved this victory, they led all the game. We were not good in defence, this is why we lost. Montenegro beat us by their energy. If we are not good in defence, we cannot win any game.”