Herning-Ikast book early quarter-final ticket

With two matches still to play in the group phase, Herning-Ikast Handbold have already secured their progression from group C of the EHF European League Women.

In the Scandinavian battle, the Danish team defeated Storhamar Handball Elite, 32:24, and it was their fourth group win in as many games.

GROUP C

Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 32:24 (20:13)

the two rivals met for the second time this week. On Monday, Herning-Ikast also won by eight goals, 35:27 in Norway

in Ikast, Storhamar led 3:1 early in the match before Emma Friis' string of goals propelled the home team to an 8:0 run

the Danish team led by seven goals at half-time, and although Storhamar cut the deficit to 24:20 in the 40th minute, Herning-Ikast's 6:1 run then removed all questions

Emma Friis and Ingvild Bakkerud scored five goals each for the home side, while Maja Jakobsen netted seven times for the visitors

while Herning-Ikast have the maximum of eight points, third-placed Storhamar remain on two points

Not sure if I prefer the assist or the finish here... What a bit of play! 💪☄️ #HerningIkastHåndbold #ehfel pic.twitter.com/8XrYyVwyWf — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 5, 2022

Herning-Ikast hope to go far

While no Herning-Ikast players scored more than five goals in this match, 12 of them did put their names on the scoresheet. Coach Kasper Christensen had an opportunity to rotate his squad, and this depth helps the Danish team to achieve good results.

Last season, Herning-Ikast reached the EHF Finals Women, where they finished fourth, and now they hope to be even more successful — and so far, it looks like they can go all the way.